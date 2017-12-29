Recent snowfalls a welcome boost for Mount Baldy skiers and snowboarders

Recent snowfalls have covered the slopes at Baldy Mountain Resort, bringing ideal ski and snowboarding conditions.

“We’ve been waiting for the snow,” said Andy Foster, Baldy general manager, in an interview on Thursday. “We’re super happy that we’re starting to get some snow… That’s just what we need.”

December has gone well for the resort since it opened Dec. 8, but it’s hard to replicate the conditions of 2016 when abundant and early snow allowed the resort to open Dec. 1.

“We can always wish for more,” said Foster. “Last year was a real anomaly. That was a really good year. Historically, it’s been mid to late December that the mountain gets opened.”

All lifts are now running, including the Eagle Chair, which opened Dec. 23, but then had to close until Dec. 26 due to an electrical glitch.

When the resort opened on Dec. 8 this season, only the Sugar Lump and Magic Carpet lifts were running. There wasn’t enough snow initially on Mount Baldy to open the Eagle Chair, which climbs to an elevation of almost 7,000 feet, Foster said.

“Anyone who’s been up there in the summer would know it’s a lot more rocky, stone type of terrain. A lot of boulders,” Foster said referring to Mount Baldy. “So you need that much more snow on the mountain to fill in those rocks and gaps and get the snow level up to where it’s safe for people to ride.”

For that reason, prior to the recent snowfall, Foster was recommending that only intermediate and advanced skiers use those areas.

He hoped that the expected snow would make it safe for skiers of all levels to use the upper elevation areas accessed by the Eagle Chair.

Meanwhile, seasons pass sales have been going well, he said, though he acknowledged that the resort didn’t expect to sell as many as last year when deeply discounted rates were offered to get skiers back onto the slopes after several years that the resort was closed.

“We’re really comfortable with our season pass sales,” he said. “It was a good call to do really cheap season passes last year and reengage everyone. That has led to a good season this year.”

Meanwhile, Foster said he hopes more customers will take advantage of the Baldy Bus so the service can be offered again in future years.

The bus picks up people at Tim Hortons in Osoyoos and Oliver in the morning and leaves the resort at 4 p.m. for the return trip. Details are available on the resort’s website at www.baldyresort.com/baldy-bus.

“From our perspective, we’re doing this as a way to support customers,” said Foster. “It’s definitely not a profit-making initiative.”

