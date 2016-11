Remembrance Day ceremony in Osoyoos once again draws huge crowd Posted 3 hours ago

Non-confidence vote ousts chamber president The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce is moving forward... Posted 3 hours ago

Man is killed in motorhome trailer fire on Nk’Mip Road between Oliver and Osoyoos The RCMP reports that an adult male died in Tuesday’s... Posted 3 hours ago

Christmas Pyjama Drive for area children ready to roll for fifth consecutive year Dozens of young children from across the South Okanagan will... Posted 21 hours ago

Ross hopes to win NDP nomination for Boundary-Similkameen Riding It took two months for the provincial NDP to vet... Posted 21 hours ago

Provincial inspections intercept 17 boats carrying invasive mussels into province An expanded invasive mussel inspection program this year intercepted 17... Posted 21 hours ago