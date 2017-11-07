Remembrance Day service follows usual format, but Dr. Ritchie has passed the torch

This Saturday many Osoyoos residents are expected to mark Remembrance Day at the Sonora Community Centre.

The service will follow the same format as past years, said Bruce Davies, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 173.

The biggest change is that after many years serving as master of ceremonies, Dr. Robert Ritchie has passed the torch to Bryan Holgate this year.

The service starts at 10:45 a.m., said Davies. Doors will be open prior to 10:30 a.m.

Immediately following the service at the Sonora Community Centre, there is a smaller service at the cenotaph next to town hall.

This is followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion that is open to the general public, Davies said.

Remembrance Day is considered a statutory holiday this year, but because it falls on a Saturday, not everyone will receive a day off work in lieu.

Most government services and many private businesses will close on Monday, Nov. 13.

The Osoyoos Times will close Friday, Nov. 10 instead and will be open on Monday, Nov. 13.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times