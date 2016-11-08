Resident very upset town crews spent day ripping up trees near Peanut Lake

Dear Editor:

A homeowner at the south end of Peanut Lake complained last week to the town about bushes on the other side of her fence.

The Operational Services department foreman ordered a large backhoe, a dump truck and three workers to spend most of the day razing the area as part of a scorched earth policy.

They removed all the bushes and any foliage and trees not only next to this property, but for 50-60 yards away.

Their overzealous activity uprooted all the offending bushes and trees along the 89th Street elbow incline.

This was done even though the vast majority of neighbours and passersby are upset by the indiscriminate uprooting and the loss of the foliage, which also occurred two years ago to much wailing and knashing of teeth by neighbours.

It must also be noted that removing trees and bushes with their roots will accelerate the serious erosion emanating from the pavement to the lake, evident from the deep gullies.

The work crew papered over the deepest run-off trench – one that is sure to be carved anew with the next big rain.

Other gullies are still visible. It doesn’t take a soil scientist to conclude this is not intelligence in action. The road asphalt will be next to give. When someone complains, the town needs to take into account the wishes and will of the majority in issues that affect surrounding residents.

Operational Services is rightly praised for their regular good work, but must avoid mollifying disgruntled complainers in ways that anger other residents.

And I’d respectfully suggest that the foreman should undergo a little re-education.

As our Prime Minister has said, “Hey, dude, it’s 2016!”

Our little desert town should be planting trees – not tearing them up at every opportunity. For a town that aspires to be seen as green and environmentally progressive, some employees seem bent on sabotaging that message.

David Yanor

Osoyoos, B.C.