Residential well owners advised to register them

If you’re on a rural residential well, it’s a good idea to register it, even though it’s not required.

That’s the recommendation of the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB), which has developed an online resource to help people better understand the new B.C. groundwater regulations.

Registering your well helps to ensure your water rights are protected, says Anna Warwick Sears, OBWB executive director.

This is especially relevant if someone applies for a large-volume groundwater license in your area, she said.

“If the provincial government staff person reviewing a license application doesn’t know about your well, they won’t be able to consider your water use when making their decision,” said Sears.

She compared it to hikers heading into the backcountry notifying others of where they are going.

“If no one knows you’re out there, they don’t come looking for you,” said Sears.

The online resource at www.obwb.ca/well provides information to well owners about the new regulations and how to protect their rights.

It also gives information about protecting your water quality and about aquifers.

The OBWB has long recommended groundwater licensing for large water withdrawals.

And well registration for homeowners makes sense, said Sears.

For one, it will help us understand how much groundwater is being used.

It will also help us better understand the connection between ground and surface water, ensuring greater management of our water resources as a whole and help prevent shortages.

“Back when I lived in California in the 1990s, my neighbours and I had wells, and then a company applied for a big production well in our area and there was no protection for us,” Sears recalls.

“So this opportunity for people to register their domestic well is wise,” she said. “If you want to make sure that water continues to be available, and licensing decision-makers are paying attention, it’s prudent to register your well.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times