UPDATED: Residents busy sandbagging as Osoyoos Lake climbs above 914-foot benchmark

Some Osoyoos residents were busy sandbagging Thursday as Osoyoos Lake’s level surpassed the benchmark of 914 feet above sea level and continued rising rapidly.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the lake level was 914.27 feet.

“Everyone in low areas by the lake should be sandbagging now for precautionary measures,” said Janette Van Vianen, Town of Osoyoos director of corporate services and emergency program co-ordinator. “The lake is still rising and will continue to rise as the snowpack going into the Similkameen (River) continues.”

The International Joint Commission (IJC) said in a statement Thursday that Osoyoos Lake’s level could exceed the 915.09 feet experienced in May of 1997.

Jamie Graham, a long-time resident on Lakeshore Drive, was filling sandbags Thursday morning across Highway 3 from Dairy Queen, where the Town of Osoyoos has made sand available.

He’s cut the bottom out of a bucket that he fits over the sandbag so he can fill it without a helper.

“My wife just slows me down, and you can quote me on that,” he jokes.

The water has risen to within two feet of his house foundation, he said.

“Our house is an older house, so it’s built with a lower flood plain and so are all the houses in the neighbourhood,” said Graham. “They’re all sandbagging.”

Graham said he’s only had to sandbag twice – once in the early 1970s and once in the early 2000s. He didn’t sandbag in 2013, the last year the lake caused flooding.

“Last time we didn’t and the water went down,” he said. “This time I’m doing it, so maybe the water will go down again.”

Along Lakeshore Drive, docks are pulled up and the water laps high at the shoreline, sometimes spilling onto lawns.

At Osoyoos Park at the end of Cottonwood Drive, a picnic bench sits surrounded by water.

Utility buildings around the shoreline have been sandbagged. Yellow caution tape by the bridge discourages people from walking on the unstable shoreline. And debris floats in the lake.

Derek Zarchukoff and Rob Cleave were also busy filling sandbags opposite Dairy Queen. Zarchukoff manages the Coast Hotel, and he’s gone back for more bags because what he put out earlier may not be enough.

“The water is lapping up at the back pads, so we have very little beach left,” he said. “There’s a lot of garbage up on the beach.”

Zarchukoff said the water has risen higher than he initially expected, so he was adding more bags to be on the safe side.

The current flooding situation is caused by rapidly melting snowpacks at higher elevations due to recent high temperatures.

Snow basin indices released Tuesday by the B.C. River Forecast Centre show that as of May 15, snowpack in both the Okanagan and Similkameen River basins continued to be about 50 per cent higher than normal for this time of year.

And that’s the result of a colder and wetter early spring.

“High snow basin indices for May 15 are reflective of a delay in the onset of snowmelt season this year, particularly at higher elevations, as well as higher than normal seasonal accumulations,” the River Forecast Centre said in its May 15 bulletin.

Currently the River Forecast Centre is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan and Similkameen rivers, including tributaries.

The IJC said in its statement that the Osoyoos Lake level is mandated to be maintained between 911 and 912 feet from May 1 to Sept. 15, but during periods of high runoff the lake level is allowed to exceed this range.

Under normal conditions, the lake level is regulated by the Zosel Dam in Oroville, which is operated by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Since late April, however, the gates at the dam have been fully open to allow maximum outflow from Osoyoos Lake.

“With Zosel Dam no longer restricting outflow from the lake, the level of Osoyoos Lake depends on inflow from the Okanagan River upstream and the level of the Similkameen River which, at high flows, can back up water flowing out of Osoyoos Lake,” said the IJC statement.

The problem is that inflows from the Okanagan River are largely controlled by releases from the Okanagan Lake Dam at Penticton. With water in Okanagan Lake now approaching record levels, those releases are expected to be higher than normal well into the summer.

“Snowpack in the Similkameen basin is similarly above normal, but flow on the Similkameen River is not regulated by a dam and can increase rapidly in response to warm temperatures and rainfall events,” the IJC statement said.

Discharge of the Similkameen River measured at Nighthawk, WA peaked around midnight Wednesday at 19,500 cubic feet per second, but has since been declining.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, it was at 17,300 cubic feet per second. The record for May 25 was established in 1956 at 23,800 cubic feet per second.

But Van Vienen of the Town of Osoyoos suggested that the drop in volume on the Similkameen Thursday shouldn’t lead people to be complacent.

“The Similkameen was rapidly rising the past couple days, however the colder weather we have had since yesterday (Wednesday) has slowed the snowmelt so it has given us a bit of reprieve with the Similkameen lowering today,” said Van Vienen. “Unfortunately, we cannot predict when more flows will come through the Similkameen as it is dependent upon the weather and the rate of snow melt. We could still see the Similkameen rise with the upcoming warmer weather and at the same time Osoyoos Lake will continue to rise.”

Al Josephy, the official with the Washington Department of Ecology who oversees the operation of the Zosel Dam, said there has been less impact from the Similkameen River recently, probably because flows in the Okanogan River are so high.

An indication of the Similkameen’s impact, he said, can be seen by looking at the colour of the water at the confluence of the two rivers south of Oroville. The Similkameen is muddy and the Okanogan is clearer.

Nonetheless, a gauge on the Okanogan River at Oroville shows the water flow slowing when the Similkameen is holding back water draining from Osoyoos Lake, he said.

That gauge has been plunging rapidly since Sunday, at the same time as the height of water has risen, suggesting water from the Similkameen is holding back water in Osoyoos Lake.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Josephy warned residents downriver in Washington state that they could see high water along the shoreline through the summer and into September, adding that residents should prepare for the highest river levels in 20 years.

“Flows could be two or three times greater than what we usually experience in the summer months,” Josephy said.

“Since Zosel Dam’s construction in 1987, Osoyoos Lake levels have exceeded 912 feet six times, including reaching as high as 915.09 feet in May 1997,” said the IJC statement. “Given that this year’s snow index level(s) for the Okanagan and Similkameen watersheds are 30 – 40 per cent higher than 1997, it’s possible that water levels on Osoyoos Lake could exceed the high water levels experienced in 1997, depending on persistence of current high temperatures.”

Van Vienen also puts this year’s runoff in perspective with previous flood years.

In 2013, the lake only reached 914.17 feet, she said, which is lower than its current level. In 2011, however, the lake reached 914.57, which is a bit higher than its level as of Thursday afternoon.

“We saw more localized flooding and a greater need for sandbagging,” she said, referring to 2011. “Again, anyone who experienced flooding in 2011 or 2013 should be sandbagging now.”

Osoyoos residents can obtain sandbags at the Public Works yard at 11500 – 115th Street in the industrial park. Sand is available across Hwy. 3 from Dairy Queen.

Additionally, another sand location was set up Thursday at the corner of 91st Street and 87th Street north of the Osoyoos Cemetery, Van Vienen said.

“We would also like to ask for anyone wanting to help volunteer to fill sandbags to please contact the Town office or the Emergency Operations Centre at the RDOS office at 1-877-610-3737,” said Van Vienen.

“We have elderly or physically disabled people in vulnerable areas that could really use some help,” she added.

