Residents can vote online about expanding council

The Town of Osoyoos has decided to conduct an online poll of local residents to determine their feelings about adding two additional councilors at a cost of roughly $50,000 annually.

Late last week, the Town sent out an email notifying media and local residents that it had added a poll question on its website that asked users, “Should the Town add $50,000 to its annual budget for two additional members of council?”

Mayor Sue McKortoff, the four members of council – Jim King, Mike Campol, C.J. Rhodes and Carol Youngberg – along with senior administration, sat down last Thursday to officially commence deliberations on the 2018 budget.

The idea of increasing the number of councilors from the current four to six was identified as worth pursuing, even though there will be an additional cost involved, said McKortoff.

Having a Mayor and four councilors can pose problems if one or more of the members of council are not able to attend council meetings to vote on important issues, said McKortoff.

More than one-third of regular and special council meetings in 2017 had at least one council member missing and there were a handful of times when more than one member was absent for a variety of reasons, ranging from health issues to family crises.

A staff report prepared for council by Janette Van Vianen, the Town’s director of corporate services, stated Section 118 of the Community Charter sets out the number of councillors required on councils based on population.

For a City or District Municipality with a population of 50,000 or less, the council is to consist of a mayor and six councillors. For a Town or Village, the council must consist of a Mayor and minimum of four councillors.

Council, may, by bylaw, increase those numbers, said the report.

“However, a bylaw to increase the number must be passed no later than six months before the next general election. It is important to note that if council chooses to increase the number of councillors from four to six, if ever there is a desire to change back to four councillors, the assent of the electors would be required.”

The current stipend received by councillors is just over $16,500, with benefits of just under $1,400. They are also able to claim expenses incurred as a councillor for attendance at meetings and conferences, but must be approved by the entire council.

Adding two new councillors would increase the cost to taxpayers in a range between $42,000 and $50,000, said the report.

Local residents can cast their ballot for the online poll on the Town’s website at www.osoyoos.ca.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times