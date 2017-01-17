Retired Canadian Army veteran doesn’t have much respect for ‘Hanoi’ Jane

Dear Editor:

I am writing about Jane (Hanoi Jane) Fonda. During the Vietnam War, she was “America’s most infamous traitor.”

Hanoi Jane spent a considerable amount of time in North Vietnam: She openly “coveted” the North Vietnamese – America’s enemy in that conflict.

She was seen in several photo ops while sitting at the controls of an anti-aircraft weapons system – one used to shoot down U.S. Navy and USAF aircraft.

Her most “egregious traitorous act” occurred when upon her departure from one of her many trips to North Vietnam, she was handed a piece of paper with the Social Insurance numbers of several POW airmen – those men wanted their families to know they were still alive after several years of imprisonment.

Hanoi Jane then handed the paper to the nearest North Vietnamese officer.

Sources from the Swedish Red Cross which had sponsored that visit, reported that each number indicated by its owner was severely beaten by the Hanoi Hilton guards.

The Hanoi Hilton was one of the many names given to the various prison barracks where U.S. POWs were held.

Hanoi Jane was once married to Ted Turner and sources reported over the years that Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was one of their favourite places.

Very often for a long time after the end of the Vietnam War, Hanoi Jane and her husband were refused service in many Wyoming restaurants.

Fonda’s latest controversy involves her flying in from Sodam and Gomorrah (Hollywood), the world’s “pornographic capital” into Fort McMurray on her fuel guzzling corporate jet to protest Alberta Oil Sands and pipelines to the West Coast.

Several western Canadian First Nation Chiefs are accompanying Hanoi Jane on this trip.

Did Hanoi Jane stop in each of the western provinces to pick up those Aboriginal leaders and then fly them to Fort Mac?

If the First Nation Chiefs want “credibility and respect”, they should park their fuel guzzling pickups and SUVs and walk, ride a bicycle or a horse or use public transport.

If Canada should shut down the exports of our natural resources to the Asian market, the entire nation would lose big time.

No foreign exports means “no foreign gold” is exchanged, no profits earned, no taxes paid – no nothing.

The nation would be dead in the water.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Pacific Rim neighbours would clean up in international markets.

At this very moment, Australia is eating Canada’s lunch in the Asian Pacific market. The Aussies cannot believe their good fortune.

Canada has abandoned its Asian market, meanwhile our Aussie cousins are cleaning up.

Regardless of our station in life, there is no free lunch for anybody. There never was and there never will be.

Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band – one of Canada’s most respected Chiefs – often uses this line when addressing his people and other First Nation bands.

He often says, “Your Ancestors worked for a living, you should too.”

This quote is painted on the outside wall of his administration building in Oliver, B.C.

Clarence Louis was recently awarded the Order of Canada and he presently hires First Nations employees from 13 First Nation bands to work in many of his band’s companies.

Thank you.

Ernie Slump

Canadian Army (retired)

Penticton, B.C.