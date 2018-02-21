Retiring veterans, upcoming rookies recognized at Coyote awards banquet

It was a night for the Osoyoos Coyotes and their supporters to celebrate the successes of the past regular season and to honour some of the outstanding achievements.

Fans, sponsors, billet hosts, volunteers, Osoyoos Coyotes and their coaches celebrated Tuesday night at the team’s annual Awards Banquet held at the Watermark Beach Resort.

Many of the awards went to veteran players who will be leaving the Coyotes after this year’s playoffs, but some of the recipients were rookies.

Colin Bell, one of the team’s two captains, received the prestigious Most Valuable Player Award, but he shared honours with fellow captain Judd Repole, who took several other top awards.

Repole was named Most Inspirational Player and he shared the Top Scorer Award with teammate Carter Robinson.

Robinson was also picked as Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Leaving the Coyotes this year after a number of years with the team are Bell, Repole and Austin Cleaver. The three were presented with their jerseys to keep and Repole’s number 18 is being officially retired. Repole has been with the Coyotes five years, Bell four and Cleaver three.

Cleaver was also recognized as Unsung Hero.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to Jackson Barrett.

Brock Marple, another rookie, was recognized for Team Leadership and Community Involvement. As Ken Law, head coach and general manager explained, it is often the new players who serve as ambassadors for the team.

Barrett was also recognized as runner up in this category.

Levi Holz, another rookie who is from Osoyoos, received a Scholastic Achievement Award for keeping up good grades while also playing good hockey.

The two goalies were also recognized, with Liam Aitken being named Fans’ Choice and Daniel Paul the Three Stars Champion.

Nick Nordstrom was picked as Top Defenceman.

Other awards went to non-players, with Assistant Coach Brandon Watson being chosen Volunteer of the Year. Lorna Parsons was named Fan of the Year.

A number of other awards were presented to corporate sponsors, volunteers and billet hosts.

Law spoke to the more than 100 people attending and thanked them for their support.

“I’m very hopeful and very confident that these guys have what it takes this year,” said Law. “We’ve got a good group of players. We don’t have a lot of superstars, but everybody pulls on the same rope.”

He noted that the four top scorers on the team – Repole, Robinson, Carter Shannon and Bell – are all within one point of each other.

“We’re a team that isn’t going to take a lot of penalties and teams don’t want to play shorthanded against us,” said Law. “Because we are leading the league in power play right now and we’re second, I believe in penalty kill.”

