Retiring veterans, upcoming rookies recognized at Coyote awards banquet

By on February 21, 2018

Three Coyotes who are moving on in their hockey careers were presented with their jerseys to keep. From left are Austin Cleaver, Colin Bell and Judd Repole. Cleaver was with the Coyotes three years, Bell four years and Repole five years. In recognition of his contribution to the team those years, Repole’s number 18 is being retired. (Richard McGuire photo)

It was a night for the Osoyoos Coyotes and their supporters to celebrate the successes of the past regular season and to honour some of the outstanding achievements.

Fans, sponsors, billet hosts, volunteers, Osoyoos Coyotes and their coaches celebrated Tuesday night at the team’s annual Awards Banquet held at the Watermark Beach Resort.

Many of the awards went to veteran players who will be leaving the Coyotes after this year’s playoffs, but some of the recipients were rookies.

Colin Bell, one of the team’s two captains, received the prestigious Most Valuable Player Award, but he shared honours with fellow captain Judd Repole, who took several other top awards.

Repole was named Most Inspirational Player and he shared the Top Scorer Award with teammate Carter Robinson.

Robinson was also picked as Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Leaving the Coyotes this year after a number of years with the team are Bell, Repole and Austin Cleaver. The three were presented with their jerseys to keep and Repole’s number 18 is being officially retired. Repole has been with the Coyotes five years, Bell four and Cleaver three.

Cleaver was also recognized as Unsung Hero.

The Rookie of the Year Award went to Jackson Barrett.

Brock Marple, another rookie, was recognized for Team Leadership and Community Involvement. As Ken Law, head coach and general manager explained, it is often the new players who serve as ambassadors for the team.

Barrett was also recognized as runner up in this category.

Levi Holz, another rookie who is from Osoyoos, received a Scholastic Achievement Award for keeping up good grades while also playing good hockey.

The two goalies were also recognized, with Liam Aitken being named Fans’ Choice and Daniel Paul the Three Stars Champion.

Nick Nordstrom was picked as Top Defenceman.

Other awards went to non-players, with Assistant Coach Brandon Watson being chosen Volunteer of the Year. Lorna Parsons was named Fan of the Year.

A number of other awards were presented to corporate sponsors, volunteers and billet hosts.

Law spoke to the more than 100 people attending and thanked them for their support.

“I’m very hopeful and very confident that these guys have what it takes this year,” said Law. “We’ve got a good group of players. We don’t have a lot of superstars, but everybody pulls on the same rope.”

He noted that the four top scorers on the team – Repole, Robinson, Carter Shannon and Bell – are all within one point of each other.

“We’re a team that isn’t going to take a lot of penalties and teams don’t want to play shorthanded against us,” said Law. “Because we are leading the league in power play right now and we’re second, I believe in penalty kill.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

Colin Bell, one of the captains, was picked as the Most Valuable Player. Presenting the award were Tamara and Derek Morgan of AG Foods. (Richard McGuire photo)

There were two awards for Top Scorer this year as Judd Repole (second from left) and Carter Robinson both topped the scoring with 51 points each in the regular season. Presentintg the award were Jason and Amy Bartsch of Boston Pizza. (Richard McGuire photo)

Nick Nordstrom was picked as Top Defenceman. The award was presented by Assistant Coach Kevin Primeau (left) on behalf of Shayne Knight of Knightrous Contracting. Also pictured are Ken Law, head coach and general manager, and Brandon Watson, assistant coach. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jackson Barrett was named Rookie of the Year. Presenting the award were Maria Dias and Ryan Hildebrandt of the Osoyoos Credit Union. (Richard McGuire photo)

Judd Repole received the award for Most Inspirational Player presented by Ariel Brekka and Savannah Skin from Shoppers Drug Mart. (Richard McGuire photo)

Carter Robinson received the award for Most Sportsmanlike Player from Val Hume and Jolie Pederson of White Kennedy Chartered Professional Accountants. (Richard McGuire photo)

Austin Cleaver was presented with the Unsung Hero Award by Jen Jensen, who is not pictured. With him here are assistant coaches Brandon Watson and Kevin Primeau. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jackson Barrett was named runner up for Team Leadership/Community Involvement. Posing with him was Brandon Watson, assistant coach. (Richard McGuire photo)

Brock Marple received the Team Leadership/Community Involvement Award from Gordon MacIvor (left) and Vaughn Denis of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)

Levi Holz received the Scholastic Achievement Award from Brian Rawlings (left) and John Robertson of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)

Daniel Paul receives the Three Stars Champion Award from Patrick Riley (left) and Brian Fry of Buy-Low Foods. (Richard McGuire photo)

Liam Aitken receives the Fans’ Choice Award from Len McLean of McLean Construction. (Richard McGuire photo)

Brandon Watson, assistant coach, was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award by Walter Stayanovich of Penticton Toyota. (Richard McGuire photo)

Tom Shields, broadcaster for the Coyotes, prepared a video for the event, but because of technical difficulties, he ended up as inspirational speaker instead. He talked about a close brush with death when his heart failed and how he recovered so well with positive thinking. (Richard McGuire photo)

Tony “The Boss” Batista exercises his lungs as he does during hockey games. Looking on in amusement are Head Coach Ken Law, Jackson Barrett, Owner Randy Bedard, Cody Allen and Nick Nordstrom. Tony is equipment manager. (Richard McGuire photo)

Tony “The Boss” Batista went around shaking hands of Coyotes and giving them high fives. From left are Levi Holz, Connor Onstein, Judd Repole, Hunter Johnson and Carter Robinson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Tony “The Boss” Batista went around shaking hands of Coyotes and giving them high fives. From left are: Brandon Onstein, Seth Kriese, Jack McNamara, Brock Marple, Levi Holz, Connor Onstein and Judd Repole. (Richard McGuire photo)

