Rockin’ with Santa
Families enjoyed a free skate at the Sun Bowl Arena Saturday afternoon at Rockin’ with Santa sponsored by the Town of Osoyoos.
Joining them on the ice were the Osoyoos Coyotes, who were out in force, despite having a game a few hours later.
The arena was dark with just the glow of Christmas lights and a disco ball overhead along with a lit-up inflatable snowman.
Santa Claus posed for photos with children off the ice.
(Richard McGuire photos)