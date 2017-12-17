Home   >   News   >   Rockin’ with Santa

Rockin’ with Santa

By on December 17, 2017

Addison Turnbull, 9, of Osoyoos zips past a snowman during Saturday afternoon’s Town of Osoyoos sponsored Rockin’ with Santa event. Families turned out to skate with members of the Osoyoos Coyotes and to meet Sanata Claus. (Richard McGuire photo)

Families enjoyed a free skate at the Sun Bowl Arena Saturday afternoon at Rockin’ with Santa sponsored by the Town of Osoyoos.

Joining them on the ice were the Osoyoos Coyotes, who were out in force, despite having a game a few hours later.

The arena was dark with just the glow of Christmas lights and a disco ball overhead along with a lit-up inflatable snowman.

Santa Claus posed for photos with children off the ice.

(Richard McGuire photos)

It was pretty dark in the Sun Bowl Arena Saturday afternoon when the Town of Osoyoos held its annual Rockin’ with Santa free skate. Shadowy figures skated around Christmas decorations under colourful lights, including a disco ball. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Coyotes turned out in full force to participate in Saturday afternoon’s Rockin’ with Santa event at the Sun Bowl Arena. That night they had a game against Princeton and by game time all the decorations were miraculously gone. (Richard McGuire photo)

In a blur of motion, this youngster, believed to be Landon Ruck, skates by during the Rockin’ with Santa event at the Sun Bowl Arena on Saturday afternoon. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

