Roseboom, Aitken help Coyotes to 4-0 win over Knights

Once again the Osoyoos Coyotes have bounced back from a Friday night loss with a convincing win Saturday, this time shutting out the North Okanagan Knights 4-0.

And, for the second night in a row, Ryan Roseboom, a star from the 2014-15 season, has proven to be a great asset since his return to the Coyotes on Friday.

On both Friday and Saturday, Roseboom picked up two goals and an assist and was named a star of each game.

Saturday night’s game in Armstrong was also a great one for Coyotes goalie Liam Aitken, who has now earned a shutout in all three games he’s played for the team.

Granted, fellow Coyote goalie Adam Jones has faced tougher teams, but Aitken stopped all 19 shots he faced on Saturday.

Once again, the Coyotes’ power play has proven effective as the team scored three times in 10 penalties for the Knights.

Roseboom scored two of those three power play goals. Colin Bell scored the other one and assisted on both of Roseboom’s goals.

Most of the first period remained scoreless until close to the end of the period when Roseboom scored his first power play goal of the game. Bell and Judd Repole got the assists.

Seven minutes into the second period, Roseboom added his second power play goal, assisted by Bell.

The only Coyote goal not scored on a power play came with 3:41 remaining in the second period. Rookie Brayden Durante scored with Roseboom getting the assist.

The final Coyote power play goal came with 8:30 remaining in the third period when Bell scored, assisted by Carter Shannon and Repole.

The weekend loss and win leave the Coyotes in second place in the Okanagan Division, four points behind the Summerland Steam. The Steam, however, have played 13 games, while the Coyotes have only played 10.

The Kelowna Chiefs, who have played 11 games, trail the Coyotes by only a single point.

The Coyotes will face Summerland Friday night at the Sun Bowl, before travelling to Princeton on Saturday.

Expect a tough game against the Steam, but unless something goes very badly wrong, the Coyotes should have an easy win in Princeton. The Posse have only won three games all season and are at the very bottom of the Okanagan Division.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times