Rotarians hear about how local employers are benefitting from hiring workers with disabilities

Numerous business owners in Osoyoos and Oliver have hired employees with various disabilities and barriers and it has proven to be a hugely successful partnership.

Melanie Guza, the program director with the Open Door Group, which holds the local contract with WorkBC in Osoyoos and Oliver, was the guest speaker at last Thursday’s regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos.

Guza told the Rotarians that September is Employment Disability Month in B.C. and she and WorkBC staff have been working with numerous employers across this region to encourage them “to hire people with diverse abilities” who happen to suffer from a myriad of physical disabilities or barriers.

WorkBC has offices in Oliver and Osoyoos and staff in both offices are on the job to help all able-bodied and disabled people who are currently unemployed to help them find – and keep – a job, said Guza.

“It’s our belief that all British Columbians have the right to succeed and the right and ability to work,” she said. “The Open Door Group is here to empower all B.C. residents to succeed.”

While there are services and programs for recent immigrants, youth, First Nations clients, those who live in rural and remote areas and victims of violence and abuse, WorkBC staff are paying special attention to assisting clients with disabilities and barriers and working with employers to hire them, said Guza.

Staff at the employment centres in Osoyoos and Oliver can provide specialized employment services for persons with disabilities to provide such services as personal employment training, workshops, job placement support and job search resources, she said.

Staff will also work with disabled clients to secure short-term and long-term work experience to assist them in gaining real employment experiences to enhance employability, she said.

“Our job developers will work with you to find paid employment that matches employers’ needs, skills and abilities,” she said.

Staff can assist clients with communicating with employers, attending interviews, helping them solve problems and more, she said.

Staff have been very successful in getting employers in Osoyoos and Oliver to hire disabled workers that has proven to be a huge success for those hired and the business owners, she said.

Staff will also provide job placement coaching and follow up to ensure clients are learning the required skills to succeed on the job and follow up services can be made available for up to 48 weeks after a client is hired, she said.

Every WorkBC Employment Services Centre delivers workshops for people who want to learn more about finding a job, starting work and maintaining employment, said Guza.

The workshops cover a variety of disability management topics that help individuals manage their disability and enhance their health and personal care to increase their employment success, she said.

Some of the regular workshops offered include stress and anger management, health enhancement and personal care, self awareness and building self esteem.

If clients do need skills training to prepare and qualify for a job, most are eligible for skills training and self employment funding, she said.

Wage subsidies for employers that can cover up to 50 per cent of the wages of disabled employees are also available for up to six months, said Guza.

WorkBC will be holding a special evening to recognize and honour all local employers who have gone out of their way to hire people with disabilities and barriers in early October, said Guza.

“There have been many success stories,” she said. “It has made a world of difference for the employers and employees.”

Many employers have found that once they give people with disabilities and barriers the opportunity to succeed, they quickly realize how they are helping change lives for the better, she said.

The Oliver WorkBC Employment Services Centre is located at Box 1888 Unit 201-291 Fairview Road and can be reached by calling 250-498-2911. The office is open Monday to Friday. The Osoyoos satellite office is located at 4-9150 Main Street and can be reached by calling 250-495-7731.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times