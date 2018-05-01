Don't miss
- Decision on wibit park now up to council, provincePosted 12 hours ago
- ‘Camp’ for seasonal hospitality workers on its way here nowPosted 12 hours ago
- Seven local teams to ride Big Bike in Osoyoos fundraiser for Heart and Stroke FoundationPosted 12 hours ago
- As spring freshet gets underway, local officials monitor flood riskPosted 1 week ago
- Two women share award for Outstanding VolunteerPosted 1 week ago
- Neighbours await council’s next move on unlicensed facility for recovering drug addictsPosted 1 week ago
- Super volunteer Jessie Smythe honoured at surprise tea event for years of giving her timePosted 1 week ago
- Two escape, dog and pig dead in single-vehicle accident on Road 22Posted 3 months ago
- Town moves forward with study to look at possible community health centrePosted 3 months ago
- Some Anarchist Mountain residents will pay more under return to single-tier electricity rate, FortisBC saysPosted 3 months ago
Rotary donates to community causes
By staff1 on May 1, 2018