Rotary donates to community causes

By on May 1, 2018

The Rotary Club of Osoyoos handed out donations to a number of community groups and projects at a reception on Thursday. But Rotarian Pam Conn (pictured) made a generous personal contribution to local youth Jacob Campol (right), who has been selected as one of 900 gifted students from across Canada to participate in the SHAD program. Campol has been trying to raise funds to offset about $7,000 in expenses to participate in the program at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick. Pictured with Conn and Campol is Rotarian Jim King, who is also an Osoyoos councillor. Donations from Rotary itself included $2,000 to Highway to Healing; $5,000 to Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre; $5,000 as part of a six-year commitment to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation; $1,000 to School After School and $3,000 to the Osoyoos Secondary School Scholarship Fund. (Richard McGuire photo)

