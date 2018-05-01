Home   >   News   >   Rotary donation helps buy movable shelving for library

Rotary donation helps buy movable shelving for library

By on May 1, 2018

Head Librarian Georgia Bruyel (right) shows the children’s area to two visiting officials from Okanagan Regional Library’s head office in Kelowna. At left is Michal Utko, director of marketing and communication and Scott Wells, fund development officer. Second from right is Lynda Bliss, president of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos. Rotary contributed $2,000 towards two movable shelving units (at left). These are a better solution than the heavy shelves behind the group because they are on casters and so can be moved around to open up space for activities. (Richard McGuire photo)

Recently acquired wooden shelving units on casters will open up the children’s area at the Osoyoos library to activities and events, allowing the library to make better use of its limited space.

The two shelving units, costing about $3,000 each, were purchased in part by a $2,000 donation last year from the Rotary Club of Osoyoos.

In Osoyoos to thank the Rotarians on April 17 were Scott Wells, fund development officer, and Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications, both with Okanagan Regional Library and based in Kelowna.

Wells pointed out that there are no funds to expand libraries, but the movable shelving allows libraries to make better use of the space they have.

Traditional shelves weigh thousands of pounds and can’t be moved around for activities.

“You can roll them out of the way and create space for children’s programming, community events, you name it,” said Wells, adding that the Rotary contribution was supplemented with other funds such as the Friends of the Library’s annual book sale.

And while the visit was to thank the Rotarians, the ORL officials made clear that they would welcome funds to buy two more units for the Osoyoos library going forward.

Utko, who is the creative guy of the two, spoke about the new “branding” or logo design that was his project.

That logo is already being used by ORL on some of its materials and will soon be used on a sign outside the Osoyoos branch.

It is shaped like a multi-coloured cross with spaces to form an “L,” which stands for “library” and its associated values.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

 

