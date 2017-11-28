Royal Canadian Legion thanks all who contributed to Poppy Campaign

Dear Editor:

The Royal Canadian Legion would like to give a big Thank You to the people who volunteered their time to stand outside on street corners poppy tagging before Remembrance Day here in Osoyoos.

They endured that horrible weather that November delivers almost every year for our Poppy Campaign. Once again we had a very successful year and that is due to the generosity of the people of Osoyoos.

I give another big Thank You to each and every local resident who assisted our Poppy Campign.

The funds collected go into a special fund for veterans and their families.

The money collected last year went to such things as student bursaries, ambulatory equipment for those that have difficulty getting around, financial donations to assist troubled veterans, and donations to educational programs to help veterans re-enter civilian life.

The list goes on and on.

We give assistance to our veterans where we can and we can do it only because of your donations to the poppy fund.

So once again the Osoyoos branch of the Royal Canadian Legion gives you a big Thank You for all that you do.

Bruce Davies, President

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 173

Osoyoos, B.C.