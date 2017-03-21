Scaled down Lakeshore Drive development proposal receives much stronger support

There was far less opposition – and actually muted support from several in attendance – to a proposed large-scale housing development on Lakeshore Drive across from the Walnut Beach Resort on Monday evening.

A second public hearing on the proposed development attracted roughly 45 local residents to a large meeting room at the Sonora Community Centre.

Unlike the first public hearing a month ago, where there was virtually no support for the proposal, several people in attendance on Monday said the Town of Osoyoos is badly in need of housing, while several others were pleased the size and scope of the project has been significantly downsized.

Several of the most vocal opponents who spoke out at the first public hearing were once again in attendance and echoed virtually the same concerns about destruction of the environment and creating traffic and parking chaos on Lakeshore Drive, which remains one of the town’s busiest arteries during the hectic summer tourist season.

Chris Moradian, agent for B.C. developer Richard Coglon, has approached the town saying his company is prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars to develop the current 12-acre swampland – which used to be a par-three golf course – located across the street from the Walnut Beach Resort on Lakeshore Drive.

A two-acre conservation area is also proposed for the 14-acre site.

Moradian has requested council approve zoning bylaws that would allow for comprehensive residential development on this property.

Moradian’s original presentation to council included between 234-274 single-family homes and townhouses and two, four-storey towers that would be rented out as short-term tourist rental units.

It was revealed Monday the number of single-family homes and townhouse units now being proposed is between 218-230 (reduction of 27 per cent) and both towers would be reduced to two floors with only 90 units available for rental (reduction of 61 per cent).

A proposed marina has also been eliminated.

The development would be built over eight phases and take between 10 and 15 years to complete, said Alain Cunningham the town’s director of planning and development.

A traffic assessment report indicates the smaller development would impact traffic flows along Lakeshore Drive, but not nearly as much as indicated in the original development plans.

A group of about a dozen local residents stood up to make presentations at Monday’s second public hearing.

Colleen Linttell said this project should not proceed as it would cause irreversible environmental damage to an ecologically-sensitive area.

The entire 12 acres for housing would have to be dug up, all vegetation and topsoil removed and replaced by thousands of tonnes of fill and construction materials, she said.

“All 14 acres would be destroyed,” she said. “A healthy ecosystem will be destroyed forever.”

Local realtor Eileen McGinn said she is not against the development of this property and believes the much smaller size and scope is encouraging.

She and many other neighbours are against the concept of short-term rental properties as they simply don’t fit in a residential neighbourhood like this, she said.

“It should be a minimum of one month” for any tourist rental, she said.

There are literally hundreds of residents who would be negatively affected by several years of construction to build this development and they all deserve “quiet enjoyment of their property” and this must be a strong consideration during any construction, she said.

Grant McCulloch, general manager of the Villa on the Lake subdivision on Lakeshore Drive, said vehicle traffic on Lakeshore Drive is already horrendous as is boat traffic on this part of Osoyoos Lake and it would only get significantly worse if this development proceeds.

Robert Linttell, a longtime developer in Osoyoos, said the environmental damage alone should be enough for the town to abandon this development.

Not only would 14 acres of a vibrant wetland be destroyed forever, but it would take literally thousands of truckloads of fill to proceed with the development and noise from heavy construction would continue for years, he said.

“It is not safe,” he said. “These are very real concerns that need to be addressed.”

Bill Robertson, who has worked as an urban planner, supported the development.

Adding 200 new houses and townhomes to this community would provide a substantial increase in tax revenues, as would the proposed rental properties, he said.

With local taxpayers facing significant increases due to a pending increase in policing costs, housing developments like this are needed, he said.

There are other residential neighbourhoods in Osoyoos with much higher density problems than this one, he said.

“In my opinion, it would be a good addition to the town,” he said.

Patrick Hurley, who lives near Lakeshore Drive, disagreed, saying Lakeshore Drive already has horrendous traffic issues and they will become much worse during construction.

Howard Carney echoed the same thoughts saying he bikes along Lakeshore Drive on a regular basis and increasing traffic could lead to a disaster.

“It’s almost impossible to not get hit with what we have now (traffic),” he said.

The prospect of having to endure as many as 10 continuous summers of construction on one of the busiest corridors in this town is incomprehensible, he said.

Brenda Dorosz, who led the charge to keep Osoyoos Secondary School open last year, said she listened to all comments and couldn’t hold her tongue any longer.

She and her husband have worked as orchardists in Osoyoos for many years and they had to lay off three good employees last week because they simply can’t find a place to live anywhere in or around Osoyoos, she said.

This community needs housing, development and an increased tax base or we will continue to lose workers and dissuade young families from moving here, she said.

That being said, any development must be done properly with consideration being given to key issues like traffic, parking and the environment, she said.

“We do need housing and development, but there has to be a balance,” she said.

There are many other businesses in town losing great employees because those employees can’t find anywhere to live, said Dorosz.

She applauded council for ensuring the process has been open and fair to allow all local residents to voice their opinion about this controversial development.

Council is expected to consider all presentations and written submissions before another detailed staff report is prepared in relation to this development.

Moradian attended the first public hearing in February, but no one from his company was in attendance on Monday.

McKortoff thanked everyone for coming out and being part of the process and assisting council in what is obviously a very important community issue.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times