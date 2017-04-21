School board appoints new principals

While one vice-principal is leaving, another administrator is getting ready to take on a new role in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos Elementary School vice-principal Jason McAllister is preparing to say goodbye to students, staff and parents as he looks forward to taking on the role of principal at Oliver Elementary School effective Aug. 1. He will replace principal Karen Sinclair who has been appointed the new administrator at Okanagan Falls Elementary School.

In the meantime, vice-principal Scott Tremblay at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School is preparing for his role as new principal of Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS), replacing Mike Safek who is retiring.

McAllister has served in the role of vice-principal at Osoyoos Elementary since 2014.

He said he’s very excited to take on his new role in Oliver and is looking forward to building new relationships with students, staff and parents there.

McAllister said he’s bringing an expansive history of working with technology to Oliver.

“I want to help drive the meaningful use of technology and the appropriate amount of it . . . where it makes a difference in students’ lives.”

But with new beginnings come goodbyes, which are difficult, he admitted.

“Working in my town (in Osoyoos) I have built relationships, and I’ll miss that. The staff here are just phenomenal. I know they really care for the kids.”

McAllister said the staff at Osoyoos Elementary is one of the best he has ever worked with.

“To leave those relationships is hard . . . that part I will miss.”

And of course he will miss the students, particularly when he has watched them succeed and mature over the past three years.

“It’s fantastic to see the kids grow,” McAllister said.

Tremblay has served in the role of vice- principal at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School since 2013 and was a teacher at that school.

Tremblay, who majored in drama and English, has been an educator since 1996.

He said OSS will be his first principalship and he’s excited at the idea of working with the “amazing” staff there.

“It’s a great community; a lot like Keremeos for cohesiveness.”

Tremblay said he’s excited to be a part of 21st century learning at OSS by giving students more educational options. He noted his interest in the school’s new flexible timetable.

“I can’t wait to be part of that momentum.”

Superintendent of Schools Bev Young said it is not yet known who will be replacing McAllister or Tremblay in their respective schools.

“We currently have a recruitment ad out,” she said.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times