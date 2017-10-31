SD 53 was ready to implement new Grade 11-12 curriculum, but one-year delay won’t have negative impact, says board chair Tarr

School District 53 was ready to implement a new Grade 11-12 curriculum before the provincial government decided to postpone it, said Marieze Tarr, chair of the board of trustees.

The new Grade 11-12 school curriculum is being delayed to September 2019, B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming announced last week.

Tarr said the delay won’t impact the school district negatively, but it will give schools an extra year.

The additional year is a response to feedback from educators who need to ensure alignment of the new 10-12 curriculum with their admission processes and requirements, the Ministry of Education said in a news release.

Tarr said other school districts across the province made the point at a meeting with the ministry last week that the extra year will allow schools and districts more time and support with the new courses.

“Our district is eager and positive about the implementation of the new curriculum,” said Tarr. “We certainly do not want to lose the good momentum we started around infusing Aboriginal perspectives across the curriculum or teaching to the core competencies.”

She said the extra year would also allow the ministry to work more closely with post-secondary school institutions so that they are fully on board and ready.

The Grade 10 curriculum will be implemented as planned in September 2018. A new K-9 curriculum has already been introduced.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times