Senior boys Rattlers land 83-64 victory over Midway as team gets ready for zone playoffs

An 83-64 victory over Boundary Central Secondary School on Thursday gives the Osoyoos senior boys Rattlers basketball team a boost as they get ready for upcoming zone playoffs.

Leading the scoring in Thursday’s home game were Kolby Wikene and Justin Davis with 16 points each.

“We have a few more practices and then off to Barriere on Feb. 22 for the playoffs,” said Coach Casey Brouwer, referring to the Valleys round that starts on Thursday and could lead to provincials in early March.

It’s been a challenging season for this year’s Rattlers, who lost some of last year’s top players.

“With only a small number of returning players, this has been a learning season for us,” said Brouwer.

The team has played 26 games this season, winning 14 and losing 12, but still finishing second overall in the Okanagan South Division.

The team has done respectably in many of the seven tournaments it’s played in, including placing second in a home tournament last weekend and third in Barriere the prior weekend.

“Last year’s team had the hunger for victory and were focused on what needed to be done,” said Brouwer. “This year’s team has the ability to get the job done, but lacks that discipline. It’s there. We know it. They just need to acknowledge it.”

But gains have been made.

“The guys are getting better as we near the end of our season,” said Brouwer. “We as coaches have full confidence in them to continue to work hard and finish the season strong.”

Asked who his top players are and their strengths, Brouwer hesitates, saying all players contribute to the team.

Pressed to name a few, he mentions Kav Dhaliwal, Kolby Wikene and Navraj Brar.

Dhaliwal, who plays centre/power forward, “is consistent on the floor, playing strong defence and delivers points every game,” said Brouwer. “He hustles and never gives up.”

Wikene, shooting guard/small forward, “crashes boards and helps with fast breaks,” he said. “He has been consistent all season.”

Brar plays point guard/shooting guard.

“When Navraj is focused, he is an offensive beast,” said Brouwer.

Brar has averaged seven three-pointers a game, scoring more than 20 points, he added.

The Valleys playoff in Barriere will be a tough challenge for the Rattlers. Five of the top 10 teams in the province are in the Valleys, said Brouwer.

In order to advance to the provincials, the Rattlers will need to beat two of the top four teams in the province. He thinks his team has the capability to achieve this if they have the same confidence as their coaches.

The Okanagans get three berths to the provincials, so to qualify, the team needs to finish in the top three at Valleys, he said.

The provincials take place at the Langley Events Centre from March 7 to 10.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times