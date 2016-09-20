Senior wants walkway named to honour former mayor and MLA Slater

Dear Editor:

John Slater served as an alderman for four terms in the Town of Osoyoos and twice as our mayor.

He put in more terms on the Osoyoos town council than any other mayor in this town’s history.

He was a hardworking man as he ran his greenhouse business while raising a young family with one sick child.

He truly worked hard night and day for the love of this town.

As our mayor, he had a position on the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) for many years and was responsible for starting the wonderful Northwest Sewer Project at the head of Osoyoos Lake.

A multi-million dollar housing project was to be built, but before ground could break, the recession brought hard times and the project never left the ground.

The sewer line was still completed, however, after Stu Wells became the mayor.

Under Slater’s leadership, the Pioneer Walkway was completed.

As an MLA for Okanagan South, Slater was also responsible for getting the grant money that funded the completion of the sidewalk that extends from the crosswalk on 62nd Avenue and Highway 97 up towards the Osoyoos Golf Course.

Slater was also instrumental in getting the four-lane bypass from the head of Osoyoos Lake all the way to Deadman’s Lake.

Unfortunately, Slater was lost in the shadows from a choice made in his personal life and his great community work became overshadowed by it and it ultimately cost him his political career.

Stu Wells served one term as alderman and two terms as our mayor. During his time as mayor, he was responsible for helping build the Osoyoos Marina, which the entire Town of Osoyoos is very proud of.

He told me once that his father George Wells, with a group of town pioneers, dug the first marina at the current location with picks and shovels. Wells completed upgrades to the Pioneer Walkway, including an extension from the Osoyoos Sailing club all the way to Lions Park. He is also credited for his role in building the Osoyoos Splash Park located in Jack Shaw Gardens.

Wells serves four years as chair of the OBWB, during which time he saw the completion of the sewer project to the head of the lake that Slater had initiated.

I would also like to make note of our current Mayor Sue McKortoff as she is doing a fine job early in this tenure. She had large shoes to fill and she will have to continue to work hard for a few more years to earn her spurs.

I have seen many great mayors during my long life here in Osoyoos and all of them loved the town just as I have.

I am sharing these memories of some of these great political minds with you because I would like the current town council to consider making a special honour in memory of John Slater.

Slater had many great initiatives during his tenure and having them dismissed was a terrible mistake, but I don’t feel it’s too late to redeem ourselves.

I would like to see the sidewalk from Highway 97 to the Osoyoos Golf Course officially named the “John Slater Walkway” to commemorate and honour the life of a man who endeavoured to develop our little town into a great and memorable destination for so many.

Osoyoos, what do you say?

This would be a great way to remember a man who contributed so much to our town.

George Mahovlic

Osoyoos, B.C.