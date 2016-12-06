Series of ‘nasty’ incidents force town council to close Gyro Park washrooms for remainder of winter

A growing list of immoral and illegal activities that have taken place recently in the upgraded community washrooms at Gyro Park have given Town of Osoyoos council and staff no option but to close the facility for the winter months.

Coun. C.J. Rhodes said he voted in favour of keeping the Gyro Park washrooms open at night during the upcoming winter months at a recent council meeting, but has changed his mind after discovering a myriad of incidents that have taken place over the past month.

There have been confirmed reports of garbage and toilet paper being dumped in the washrooms as well as illicit drug use and brazen sex acts taking place inside the washrooms, said Rhodes.

The Gyro Park washrooms recently underwent extensive and expensive upgrades after a deliberately set fire caused serious damage more than a year ago.

“Within the last three to four weeks … some dreadful things have happened … a lot of nasty things,” he said.

Not only has illicit drug use taken place inside the washroom, but some of those involved have left behind needles and this caused a serious public health risk, he said.

The fact the immoral and illegal acts of a handful of unsavoury people could force the closure of a facility that benefits so many is very unfortunate, said Rhodes.

“It’s very regrettable … but we can’t subject our citizens to this kind of behaviour any longer,” he said. “The actions of a few have ruined things for the rest of the community.”

The Town of Osoyoos is very proud of its walking trails and the fact there have been several community washrooms opened to allow walkers and hikers to access washroom facilities when needed, said Rhodes.

The Gyro Park washroom is the largest and most used public washroom facility in the community, he said.

Local taxpayer dollars went into upgrading the Gyro Park washrooms and the town is no longer willing to continue paying additional costs caused by the continued vandalism taking place, said Rhodes.

Mayor Sue McKortoff agreed that council was left with no option but to close the Gyro Park washroom facility until the spring.

The Gyro Park washrooms are expected to be closed down 24 hours a day some time this week and won’t reopen again until the spring.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times