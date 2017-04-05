Serious accident on ‘Graveyard Hill’ destroys three vehicles Tuesday afternoon

It was fortunate that no one appeared to be seriously hurt following a three-vehicle collision at the bottom of what is commonly known as ‘Graveyard Hill” five kilometres north of Osoyoos on Hwy. 97 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident – that destroyed all three vehicles involved – took place around 4:30 p.m.

Emergency first responders from the Osoyoos Fire Department blocked off traffic, while an RCMP officer redirected traffic up 91st Street that leads back to Hwy. 97.

Emergency personnel worked feverishly to extricate the driver of a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck that reportedly rolled several times after hitting a sedan travelling southbound towards Osoyoos.

Several witnesses at the scene said the northbound truck rolled numerous times after the collision with the sedan and then struck a small Smart car.

The truck ended up in a ditch on the east side of Hwy. 97.

The driver was extricated by emergency personnel and transferred by ambulance to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan and Smart car reportedly suffered minor injuries and were taken to South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver as a precautionary measure.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times