Shooting victim can’t wait for justice for Ronald Teneycke

Wayne Belleville can’t wait for justice to finally be served on the man who shot him in the back and left him for dead.

Belleville, from Oliver, has been watching the dangerous offender hearing of Ronald Teneycke like a hawk watching fish. He sat diligently in the Penticton courthouse this week listening to the closing statements from the Crown and the defence.

“The Crown’s case is really awesome, drawing parallels to other dangerous offenders who weren’t as nasty as Teneycke,” Belleville said.

The Crown is seeking dangerous offender status that comes with an indefinite jail term, while the defence (Michael Welsh) is seeking a 10 to 12-year term.

Teneycke was apprehended in the summer of 2015 after he robbed Eastside Grocery in Oliver at gunpoint and shot Belleville in the spleen on a backroad to Mount Baldy.

Belleville stopped to pick up Teneycke who said he needed a ride. When the victim realized who the offender was, he bolted from the truck and was subsequently shot in the back. Belleville said Teneycke was in the process of shooting him again (had the rifle raised) when a vehicle approached and scared him off.

Belleville said the entire judicial process against Teneycke has been a “glacial” one, but the end is near, noting the judge will render his decision likely in the new year.

Welsh placed a lot of emphasis on Teneycke’s declining health and dastardly upbringing involving physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

Belleville said Welsh tried to convince the judge that due to his client’s serious medical problems (including cancer) he would not be much of a danger to society.

But any sentence less than what the Crown is seeking should be met with outrage by the public, Belleville stated.

Crown prosecutor Murray Kaay focused on Teneycke’s prolific run-ins with the law for three-and-a-half decades.

Belleville said the court was told that the convicted rapist had 37 criminal convictions to his name.

“This guy is a master manipulator,” he noted, describing how Teneycke has molded the court system to his advantage for many years. “Thirty-seven strikes and he’s still not out!”

Belleville said he observed Teneycke in court and noticed he exhibited different behaviours. For example, he was slumped over in his chair one day and then sitting up perky the next. The only emotion he showed is when the Crown revealed what type of sentencing the offender was facing.

“He cried,” Belleville said, but noted there was no emotion shown when his shooting injury statement was read. “He glared at me angrily like it was my fault!”

According to Belleville, Welsh said the community where Teneyke was living in was a poisoned environment for him, suggesting the neighbourhood was somewhat to blame for the offender’s lack of support.

Outside the courtroom, Belleville confronted Welsh and asked him how he would feel if his son, mother or brother was the victim of Teneycke’s criminal deeds.

“He just brushed me off.”

Belleville now anticipates closure on his ordeal and has a feeling the court will finally do the right thing.

“Teneycke personifies the dangerous offender label,” he said.

Belleville believes the community will be safe again once this designation is rendered.

