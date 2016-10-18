Singer Peggy Kinsman to perform benefit concert for children’s ward of PRH at Jojo’s Cafe Saturday

Singer Peggy Kinsman will be performing a concert at Jojo’s Café on Saturday to raise money for the children’s ward of Penticton Regional Hospital.

Kinsman grew up in the poor part of town, but that never kept her from following her dreams, says concert organizer Alan Bleiken.

As a young girl, she found herself on Don Messer’s Jubilee, the Halifax-based CBC television program that ran from 1957 to 1969. She has not looked back since.

She also performed on the Tommy Hunter Show, another CBC country music show that ran from the mid-1960s to early 1990s.

More recently, she won a “The Voice of the Ocean” competition while on a cruise ship.

She can sing all the old songs from the Messer and Hunter era, but she hasn’t locked herself into that musical timeframe. She is also a great songwriter and will perform some of her own material at well as many favourites, old and new, when she plays at Jojo’s.

Kinsman has never forgotten her humble roots, says Bleiken. She has spent countless hours raising money for childhood cancer and other childhood related diseases.

In the past seven years, she has raised more than $70,000 for these causes.

The concert at Jojo’s is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are $20.

Under owner Joanne Muirhead, Jojo’s Café has become a local venue promoting music and visual arts.

The walls of the café are adorned with work from local artists and concerts happen on a regular basis.

On Oct. 27, the roots, folk act Tiger Moon performs with special guest Lowell Friesen.

Then on Oct. 29, there will be an open mic night with two new local artists featured, Victoria Rodgers and Julie-Ann Miller. Those interested in performing at upcoming events or showing their art can stop by and talk to Muirhead or one of the staff.

