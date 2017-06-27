Smaller ceremony planned as Osoyoos Royalty program transitions to Ambassador program

As the Osoyoos Royalty program transitions into a new Osoyoos Ambassador program, a smaller ceremony is planned for June 30 than the pageants of the past.

Osoyoos will welcome its first Ambassador, Aikum Takher, 15, who has just completed Grade 10 at Osoyoos Secondary School.

It will also be a “retirement party” for the outgoing Royalty, Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries, said Kara Burton, who took charge of the program late last year.

The event takes place at Elks Hall at 7 p.m. and there is a $5 admission at the door.

Takher was interested in doing the program last year, but a three-month family trip to India for her uncle’s wedding meant she started the program, but couldn’t finish it.

This year, however, she was back and ready to do it.

Takher admits she has trouble with public speaking, but thinks the program will help her.

“When I saw the previous girls, they had a lot of confidence and their presentation skills were really good,” she said. “So that kind of inspired me.”

With only one girl interested this year, a more modest program than the usual competition between contestants was done, said Burton.

“We decided since we were new as a committee that it would be fine to do a modified program with just the one girl, to work out the kinks and get our feet wet and figure things out,” said Burton. “It was sort of a test run for us and she’s been very committed. So, we have been meeting with her weekly and focusing on public speaking, personal presentation and local knowledge.”

Takher said she’s been learning about the history of Osoyoos and the main attractions of the area.

She’s looking forward to travelling to other communities to tell people about Osoyoos.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Burton said there were actually seven interested candidates when the committee started recruiting, but for one reason or another, the other girls weren’t able to commit.

“She really wanted to be part of the program and felt that this was her best opportunity to do it,” said Burton. “She is just right in the age that is perfect for this type of program.”

Takher plays soccer, enjoys sports, and says she also enjoys volunteering, cooking and dancing.

“I like helping out at local events,” she said, pointing to the Medieval Faire in May where she helped run the children’s games with Jump N Jax Entertainment.

Born in the Okanagan, she is the oldest of three children with two younger brothers.

She said she’s been to India several times, which she’s enjoyed, because it’s allowed her to learn about her cultural heritage.

She especially likes traditional Indian dancing, and is trying to learn Bhangra, which she plans to watch at Cherry Fiesta.

She’s still undecided about what she’ll do when she finishes high school, but she’s thinking about science, math and attending university.

While this year’s event may not include the usual numbers of visiting Royalty and Ambassadors from other communities, it will provide a chance for Diwell and Devries, the outgoing Royalty, to give their farewells and provide a few recollections.

And, the following day, when the Cherry Fiesta parade makes its way down Main Street, Takher will make her public debut, waving from the redecorated Festival Society float.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times