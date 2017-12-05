Smitty’s packs them in for Toys for Teens to Tots annual breakfast

Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up kicked off Friday morning with Toys for Tots to Teens at Smitty’s Family Restaurant. Guests were treated to breakfast when they brought a toy or cash donation for the Kiwanis Club’s Share the Christmas Spirit program, which helps local families in need. Volunteers from the Osoyoos Coyotes, Osoyoos Soroptimists, Kiwanis and others help out with the event. A visit from Santa is always a highlight. (Richard McGuire photos)