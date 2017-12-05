Smitty’s packs them in for Toys for Teens to Tots annual breakfast

Customers were lined up out the door for breakfast at Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens. Those who brought toys to put under the tree or cash donations were treated to breakfast. The toys are distributed to families in need by the Kiwanis Club in their Share the Christmas Spirit program. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up kicked off Friday morning with Toys for Tots to Teens at Smitty’s Family Restaurant. Guests were treated to breakfast when they brought a toy or cash donation for the Kiwanis Club’s Share the Christmas Spirit program, which helps local families in need. Volunteers from the Osoyoos Coyotes, Osoyoos Soroptimists, Kiwanis and others help out with the event. A visit from Santa is always a highlight. (Richard McGuire photos)
Randy Kassian cooks up a storm in the kitchen at Smitty’s Family Restaurant during the annual Toys for Tots to Teens event. Kassian has been volunteering for this job for years. (Richard McGuire photo)
Danny and Brenda Williams, snowbirds from Camrose, Alberta, chat with Santa Claus over breakfast during Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens Friday morning. (Richard McGuire photo)
Cathie Baskett has been very good this year and Santa Claus is impressed. Santa did rounds of the diners at Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens. (Richard McGuire photo)
Audrey Westcott listens as Santa Claus chats with her friends at Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens on Friday morning. (Richard McGuire photo)
Vaughn and Evelyn Denis were dressed in red to match Santa when they had breakfast at Smitty’s Family Restaurant during Toys for Tots to Teens. (Richard McGuire photo)
Nancy Katerenchuk has been very good this year, organizing the parade and lots more for Christmas Lite-Up. She was among the diners greeting Santa at Smitty’s Family Restaurant Friday morning. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sam Reinbolt (left) and Judd Repole both got goals in Wednesday night’s hockey game against the Kelowna Chiefs. For their reward, they got to bus tables at Smitty’s Family Restaurant during Toys for Tots to Teens Friday morning. The Coyotes help out with this event every year. (Richard McGuire photo)
An elf, Frosty the Snowman and Santa posed for a photo at Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens Friday morning. The elf is Ronda Jahn and Frosty is Ken Baker, both of the Osoyoos Times. Santa of course is the real Santa. Mike de Salaberry has been a regular fixture at Christmas Lite-Up for many years. (Richard McGuire photo)