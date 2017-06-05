SOAP wins awards at zone competition; auditions for fall productions begin next week

The South Okanagan Amateur Players’ (SOAP) Theatre ended the 2016-17 season on a very high note by winning several awards at the season-ending zone competitions.

The theatre group is now preparing for its next season of bringing community theatre to South Okanagan residents.

At last week’s Okanagan Zone Drama Festival in Salmon Arm, SOAP’s entry Since You Left Us, directed by Trevor Leigh, was named runner up in the best production competition.

In addition, Valerie Heathman was named the best newcomer for her first-ever stage performance as an actor.

Leigh was awarded for best sound design and the backstage crew was recognized with the Backstage Co-operation Award.

Moving on to next season, dates have been set for open auditions for the fall production of The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays) by Ken Ludwig.

Veteran stage director Ted Osborne has agreed to direct this play which was named the Best Mystery Play of 2012 by The Mystery Writers of America.

The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for The Holidays) is a fast-paced ensemble piece filled with great roles and keeps everyone guessing “who done it?” right up the very end of the show.

Patrons will likely remember the non-stop laughter when SOAP presented Lend Me A Tenor, also by Ludwig.

In The Game’s Afoot, the setting is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry.

But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

Then it’s up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears.

​The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

Anyone interested in acting is welcome to the auditions, which will be held over two days.

The first session takes place on Thursday, June 8 in Room 1 of the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos starting at 6:30 p.m.

The big, blue building at Quail’s Nest Arts Centre on Airport Road in Oliver will be the venue for a second night on Sunday, June 11, also starting at 6:30 p.m.

Osborne will need to cast eight characters for this farce, which is built around the historical character of Gillette.

Three male and five female actors will be required, ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-70s.

The producers will also be looking for people interested in working behind the scenes.

Four shows are planned at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver Nov. 2, 3 and 4.

Some rehearsals may be called during the summer period.

The Game’s Afoot will be the first in a series of three productions planned for next season.

A review of the past season and discussion on the plans for the next season will be on the agenda when the SOAP Society hold its annual general meeting on June 22 at Quail’s Nest Arts Centre.

Meeting time is 7 p.m. but will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6 p.m.

More information on auditions, the upcoming season and the AGM can be found at www.soplayers.ca or by e-mailing info@soplayers.ca

