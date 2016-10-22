Solid Coyote power play humiliates Summerland 5-1

The Osoyoos Coyotes’ power play proved effective once again as the local Junior B hockey team humiliated the division-leading Summerland Steam 5-1 at the Sun Bowl Arena Friday night.

All five of the Coyote goals were scored on power plays, with Carter Shannon getting two goals and two assists. Shannon was named the game’s first star.

It helped that the Steam took a number of penalties, many of them foolish. Osoyoos faced the Summerland power play only three times, while Summerland faced the Osoyoos power play 12 times.

The Coyotes opted to put Adam Jones in net rather than rookie Liam Aitken, who has recently set a league record for consecutive shutouts – three in the only three regular season games he’s played for the Coyotes.

Jones played solidly, only allowing one goal in the 22 shots he faced.

Despite allowing five goals, Summerland goalie Matthew Huber was named second star of the game because he faced a much greater challenge – 46 shots from the Coyotes.

The Coyotes opened the scoring just past the halfway mark of the first period on a goal by Judd Repole, assisted by Colin Bell and Shannon.

Late in the period, Summerland scored to end the first period in a 1-1 tie.

The only goal of the second period was scored by Shannon, with Kyle Rosolowski getting the assist. There were no more goals in the second period after this early one.

With Summerland once again playing a man short close to the halfway mark in the third period, Shannon scored his second goal, assisted by Daniel Stone and Repole.

Two minutes later, Bell scored, with Repole and Shannon getting assists. This put the Coyotes comfortably ahead at 4-1.

With two and a half minutes remaining in the third period, and Summerland yet again with one man in the penalty box, Ryan Roseboom scored his fifth power play goal in three games. Bell and Stone got the assists.

The victory closes the gap between the two teams. Summerland still leads the Okanagan Division with 20 points, two ahead of Osoyoos with 18. Summerland, however, has played 14 games this season and the Coyotes have only played 11.

The Kelowna Chiefs won their game 4-0 over Revelstoke, so they are still just a single point behind the Coyotes. They’ve played 12 games.

On Saturday night, the Coyotes travel to Princeton to face the Posse, who have only won three of the 14 games they’ve played this season. The Coyotes beat them 8-0 the last time the two teams played.

The Coyotes then get almost a week off before playing two games against the Chiefs, on Oct. 29 in Kelowna and Oct. 30 in Osoyoos.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times