South Okanagan Atom development team wins three to place fourth in weekend playoffs in Osoyoos and Oliver

By on March 14, 2017
Liam Ruck, number 10 with the South Okanagan Sun Devils, got a breakaway and carried the puck the length of the ice to score one of many goals in a game Friday against Winfield. The home team won the game by an impressive 9-1 and also beat Greater Vernon 2 on Saturday 14-6. But they lost a cruicial game to Kelowna 4 3-0 on Saturday morning and ended up placing fourth in the playoffs. (Richard McGuire photo)

The South Okanagan Sun Devils did exceptionally well in three of their four games at the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) Atom Development B playoffs on the weekend.

But the local team lost a Saturday morning match 3-0 against Kelowna #4, which left them with a fourth-place finish overall.

The Sun Devils first handily beat Winfield 9-1 on Friday afternoon at the Sun Bowl Arena.

They also played to a 14-6 finish Saturday afternoon against Greater Vernon #1, in a game played at the Oliver Arena.

Rounding out the playoffs, they beat Salmon Arm 6-0 at the Sun Bowl on Sunday. The Salmon Arm team had finished the regular season in first place with the Sun Devils in second.

The championship game saw Penticton #1 beat Kelowna #3 by a decisive 4-1 score.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

Luke Jahn of the South Okangan Sun Devils scores a goal against Winfield in Atom Development B playoffs on Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)

