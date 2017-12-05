SPCA Christmas fundraiser and blanket drive underway

An Osoyoos realtor who has been promoting a Christmas fundraiser to assist four-legged creatures and other animals for more than a decade is expanding the project to help Osoyoos residents over the holiday season.

Linda Davreux, the owner/manager of Royal LePage Desert Oasis Realty in Osoyoos, is continuing the tradition of raising funds and generating donations for the regional office for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Penticton.

This will be the 11th consecutive year Davreux and her staff have accepted donations for the SPCA Christmas drive, but this will be the first year they’re also asking local residents to drop off blankets and gently used clothing like jackets, mittens and scarves that will be distributed to local families, said Davreux.

“I’m the president elect of the South Okanagan Real Estate board … and that board has been sponsoring a blanket drive in Penticton for many years and I thought it would be a great idea to have our own blanket drive here in Osoyoos,” she said. “This way we can continue to help animals through the SPCA Christmas drive and local residents with a blanket drive where we will also accept clothing and help out local residents.’

Davreux grew up surrounded by animals and has had a lifelong passion to protect them, she said.

“I’ve been an avid animal lover my entire life,” she said.

Her mother Ida Bergquist suggested she start a Christmas fundraising drive to assist the SPCA soon after she and her family moved back to Osoyoos in 1997 and she has asked local residents to support the cause ever since, she said.

Her two daughters Jennifer and Alaina were also involved for years as they brought donation boxes to Osoyoos Elementary School and Osoyoos Secondary School to collect donations and items for the SPCA.

For the past several years, the Royal LePage office on Main Street has a large donation bin set up in the lobby where local residents can drop off everything from dog and cat food to toys, litter boxes and animal blankets. Cash donations are also accepted.

Between Christmas and New Year’s, Davreux personally gathers up all the donations and drops them off at the SPCA office in Penticton.

The SPCA in Penticton does a fantastic job with a very limited staff and budget and she is proud to have provided assistance for more than a decade, said Davreux.

“There are a lot of fundraising events for people around the Christmas season, but there weren’t any for animals and that’s where my mother and I came up with this idea,” she said. “We’ve had good support from the local community heading into our 11th year.”

All of the blankets and clothing donated over the next couple of weeks will be distributed to children and families here in Osoyoos, she said.

The Royal LePage Desert Oasis Realty office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted through the holiday season.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times