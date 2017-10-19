Spirit Ridge to join Unbound Collection by Hyatt, undergo $5.2 million renovation

Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort is joining the “Unbound Collection” by Hyatt brand, the sixth in the world and the first in Canada.

The change comes with a $5.2 million renovation.

The franchise agreement between Hyatt Hotels Corporation and the Spirit Ridge Owners Association takes effect on Dec. 11, it was formally announced Thursday.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt was launched in March 2016 and is a collection of properties considered to offer unique and story-worthy experiences, Hyatt says in a news release.

Spirit Ridge will undergo a $5.2 million renovation in the coming year to enhance the guest experience and will remain open while upgrades are taking place, Hyatt says.

“Spirit Ridge is an exciting addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and we are delighted it is our first Canadian property for the brand,” said Scott Richer, vice president, real estate and development Canada at Hyatt.

“With its rich history, Hyatt guests will be able to experience the incredible historic and indigenous culture that this resort has to offer and create new stories at Spirit Ridge,” Richer continued.

The decade-old resort sits on land that has been the home of the Osoyoos Indian Band for thousands of years.

“Rich in culture and historical relevance, the iconic resort’s design embraces the Okanagan First Nations people and celebrates their deep spiritual connection to natural surroundings,” Hyatt says in its news release.

The adobe-style resort features suites and villas accommodations ranging in size from one to three bedrooms.

Suites and villas include fully equipped kitchens, outdoor private terraces and sweeping vistas of the surrounding vineyards, desert mountains and Osoyoos Lake.

The resort includes a 7,000-square-foot conference centre, 226 suites and villas, private beach access to Osoyoos Lake, food and beverage offerings, several pools, hot tubs and private cabanas.

Also next to the resort are the Nk’Mip Cellars Vineyard, the nine-hole Sonora Dunes Golf Course and Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

The renovation will upgrade guest suites, public areas, swimming pools, meeting rooms, restaurants and fitness centres. The first phase of renovations is due for completion by spring 2018.

The resort employs 130 people under the leadership of Executive Director and General Manager Daniel Bibby, along with Shantell Paisley, director of sales and marketing.

Current properties in the Unbound Collection include The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas; The Royal Palms in Phoenix, Arizona; The Confidante in Miami Beach, Florida; the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, France; and Carmelo Resort and Spa in Uruguay. The Coco Palms Resort in Kauai, Hawaii is scheduled to undergo revitalization.

This story will be updated.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times