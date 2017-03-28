Spring Colours opens at Osoyoos Art Gallery, featuring work by local FCA chapter artists

The opening this week of the “Spring Colours” exhibition at the Osoyoos Art Gallery, a month later than last year, may be a sign that our late spring is finally here.

This is the fifth year that the local chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists (FCA) has held its annual show at the gallery and the second time it has been held in spring.

In previous years, the show was called “Colours in Winter” and ran at the beginning of the year.

The show officially opens on Saturday, April 1 with an opening reception at 2 p.m., followed by an awards presentation.

There is, however, a “soft opening” this Wednesday.

“The quality of art in this juried show is always, in my opinion, pretty good,” said Michael Jorden, an Osoyoos artist who is managing the show.

The local FCA chapter is based in Penticton, but the show will feature the work of artists from such communities as Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, Summerland and Keremeos.

The show mainly includes paintings – acrylics, oils and watercolours – but some work with encaustic, painting with hot wax, may also be in the show, said Jorden.

The FCA does not include potters, sculptors or photographers.

Jorden said there are 21 artists exhibiting in this year’s show. Although nearly 55 entries were received, they had to be cut off at 45 for space reasons.

Members were allowed to submit up to three paintings each.

While anyone can become a supporting member of the FCA, only those who have been juried to active or signature status can submit entries for the show, Jorden said.

Members submit images of their work online and the FCA office in Vancouver appoints three jurors who view the entries.

Jurors rate the paintings on a scale of 1 to 7 and the show manager ranks the entries from the scores given by the jurors.

Awards will be given for first, second and third along with honourable mentions.

Jorden said a number of FCA members involved in the show are also members of the Okanagan Art Gallery at the opposite end of downtown Main Street. These include Libby Parsons, Jane Scheffler, Sandra Albo and himself.

“I think having more than one gallery in this town is great for art and we do reinforce each other,” said Jorden. “We (at Okanagan Art Gallery) send visitors to the other gallery whenever we can.”

Spring Colours runs until April 22.

The Osoyoos Art Gallery is located at 8713 Main Street, just west of Town Hall. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times