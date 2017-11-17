Staff report recommends spending $150K to upgrade ball diamond and build new dog park nearby

A staff report has recommended Town of Osoyoos council approve spending $150,000 to upgrade the Town’s current off-leash dog park into a ball diamond, while developing a new dog park very close by at an abandoned BMX site near Osoyoos Secondary School.

The staff report rejects a more expensive project with a price tag of just under $300,000 to build a larger ball diamond that could be shared by minor baseball and local slo-pitch players.

Council voted in favour of a motion one month ago that the existing dog park be repurposed to its original use as a ball diamond and that the BMX site be repurposed into a dog park.

The staff report also states a proposal to spend a few thousand dollars to build a second off-leash dog park in a fenced off area at Kinsmen Park on the east side of town be abandoned at this time.

“There is no identified need to expand off leash areas and any funding allocated … would take away funding from the priority projects,” says the report completed by Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko.

The best option for the ball diamond and off-leash dog park is to make modest changes to turn the current dog park into a ball diamond and spend $125,000 to build a new dog park nearby, said Romanko.

“This estimate includes rounding off the fence in centre, placing shale in the needed areas of the baseball infield, moving the gazebo to the new site, developing a fenced level and sloped dog park and the entire area irrigated with recycled water,” he said. “The costs associated with changes to the ball diamond are approximately $26,200. The costs associated with the development of the dog park are approximately $124,000.”

Administration is currently constructing the 2018 budget and is looking for council to make a decision on the project that will be brought forward during budget deliberations, said Romanko.

“This is not a budget item approval, but a placement of the preferred project into the budget process,” he said.

A second, much more expensive option, to upgrade the ball diamond and build a new dog park, is not staff’s preferred option.

“This project was not specifically requested by the Osoyoos Minor Baseball Association on this site, however, administration thought in the best interests of the community, to cost the development as a long-term solution to the association’s program and the local slo-pitch program,” said Romanko in his staff report. “This project has the field turned to enable a Bantam-size playing field that can be used for Midget play if a heightened fence is provided. The project drawing also illustrates the development of a level and sloped fenced area for the dog park and development of additional parking. The area will be totally irrigated with recycled water.”

The price tag for this option was $292,000.

Administration and council are both looking to meet the program needs of the dog park users and the minor baseball association in a financially responsible manner, said Romanko.

“Development both a dedicated dog park on the West Bench and a ball diamond will enable both user groups to enjoy their activities in a coveted area,” he said.

The more expensive upgrade of the ball diamond will meet the needs of the minor baseball association, local slo-pitch league and the needs of dog users, but the preferred option will meet the short-term needs of the association and dog park users, he said.

The Town’s Community Works Fund (CWF) may be used, but were originally targeted in the five-year capital funding plan for storm sewer projects in 2018 and 2019, said Romanko.

“Tax-based sources of revenue may have to be found to replace the CWF that have been targeted for storm sewer works or used in implementing the identified project,” he said. “Administration will have to review its list of planned 2018 projects to ensure council’s direction that one of these project options are completed.

“Additional sources of revenue may be a contribution from the association fundraising and/or the association making a Grant in Aid application for 2018. Dog park users may also be approached to develop an association that can work towards fundraising for their desired West Bench project.”

Other funding options include Grant in Aid, sewer funds, reserves and current year capital funding, he said.

The more expensive ball diamond upgrade would be preferable in meeting community needs, “however, the impacts on the 2018 budget would be very significant. The immediate injection of a capital project of this magnitude into our five-year capital plan requires significant reprioritizing of funds.”

Council will be discussing the staff report at Monday’s regular meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times