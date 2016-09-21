Stolen motorhome recovered in Oliver

A stolen motorhome from Osoyoos was recovered in Oliver on Tuesday.

On September 20 a brown and gold coloured, 34-foot 2008 Chevrolet Seneca “C” Class motorhome was stolen from a property in Osoyoos.

The RCMP sent out a media release with a photo of the vehicle, and it wasn’t long before someone saw it.

Corporal Jason Bayda said the motorhome was found in Oliver “thanks to an alert citizen.”

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times