Students at leadership forum get advice from OIB Chief and Stanley Cup champion

The Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) – the most economically successful First Nations band in Canada – and a Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens shared their keys to success in becoming accomplished leaders to a group of local students on Monday.

The inaugural Spirit of Leadership forum attracted roughly 60 students Osoyoos Elementary School and SenPokChin School on OIB land in Oliver to the Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort.

The students heard from Clarence Louie, the longtime OIB Chief who has gained national and international recognition and notoriety for his efforts in turning the OIB into the most successful and profitable First Nations band in Canada.

They also heard from Ryan Walter, the former captain of the Montreal Canadiens who played a key role in their drive to the Stanley Cup in the 1985-86 season.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and town councillor Mike Campol also spoke at the event.

Campol is one of the founders of Spirit of the Game, an organization that raises funds to allow local children to participate in athletics and other activities. Spirit of the Game was the host of the Spirit of Leadership conference.

Louie shared several simple, but heartfelt tips on what it takes to become a successful leader in business and in the community.

Becoming literate and reading a lot of books, while pursuing a quality education is paramount in becoming a great leader, he said.

“You have to be a reader to become a leader,” said Louie. “I’m always reading and buying books … or listening to audio tapes about leadership,” he said. “Leaders will be lifelong students of learning.”

Even though he was “very shy” during his days in elementary school and early in high school, Louie said he became much more engaged during his final couple of years in high school and started asking questions of his teachers all the time.

“You have to asked good questions … but you also have to be a good listener,” he said. “The best students listen to their teachers and the best athletes listen to their coaches and the best workers listen to their boss.”

Becoming a leader doesn’t only make you successful at work and in your community, but offers you the opportunity to travel the world and meet other leaders, Louie told the students.

Louie said he attended conferences in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan in a matter of days and has enjoyed the opportunity to travel and meet other leaders from across Canada and around the world for much of his 30 years on OIB council.

Sleeping well and working hard are critical, he said.

“Leaders go to bed early and get up early,” he said. “Leaders are not lazy and they keep learning and don’t just sit around all day.”

Children who bully and intimidate other kids will never become successful in life, he said.

“Anyone who bullies another kid is not a leader,” he said.

Louie praised the organizers of the conference and said leadership forums like this play a crucial role in encouraging children to pursue excellence and become leaders in their school and community at large.

Walter, who played for 15 years in the NHL, told the kids having a “positive mindset” is the key to success and becoming influential leaders.

Walter, who owns a home near Osoyoos on Anarchist Mountain, couldn’t make the event, but spent several hours over the weekend preparing his video presentation for the leadership forum.

People who constantly complain and look at the negative influences in their lives will not find success in business, work, sports or their personal life, he said.

A positive mindset creates great work habits which produces positive action and positive results in the classroom, boardroom and athletics, he said.

It’s human nature to go through negative experiences, but those with leadership qualities will learn from those experiences and “shift” negative energy into positive action, he said.

Another speaker at the forum was Joey O’Brien, the new managing director of the Mount Baldy Ski Resort.

O’Brien talked about his humble beginnings in the ski resort business, but how hard work saw him operating a multi-million dollar resort in Nova Scotia with more than 200 employees on the payroll at age 22.

O’Brien said he’s confident he will enjoy the same kind of success with the Mount Baldy operation.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times