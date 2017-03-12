Sun Bowl Skating Club entertains with mix of talent and cuteness

Emily Stewart is shown here taking a flying leap in her solo performance. She is in the Star 9 Competition Short Program. (Richard McGuire photo)
Proud parents, family and friends were treated to the annual show of the Sun Bowl Skating Club on Thursday, which provided a well-paced mix of rising talent and cute young beginners.
The theme of this year’s show was “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which was the title of the opening song.
The presentation included solo skates by Laura Devries, Naomi Alaric, Stella Chen, Emily Stewart, Shelby Condon and Willow Logan.
There were also group skates by different levels of Starskate, Canskate and the Junior Academy.
Between performances by the rising stars, the audience was treated to performances by young children, dressed in cute costumes and still finding their skating legs.
One such performance was by the PreCanskate group of Braelyn Stajhuhar, Muskaan Kaur Aulakh and Marley Shull, who came dressed as gummy bears. When one skater had enough, she lay down on the ice and had to be helped back up.
Starskate and the Junior Academy skate at the grand opening for Can’t Stop the Feeling and O Canada. (Richard McGuire photo)
Stella Chen does a jump in the Junior Starskate. Behind her is Willow Logan. (Richard McGuire photo)
Laura Devries, who is in the Star 4 Competition Program, skates solo. (Richard McGuire photo)
Laura Devries, who is in the Star 4 Competition Program, does a jump while skating solo. (Richard McGuire photo)
Shelby Condon, Riley Condon, Emily Stewart and Lindsay Koepke in the Gold Dance Exhibition Group perform. (Richard McGuire photo)
Naomi Alaric, in the Star 2 Competition Program, does a solo skate. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children in the Canskate Blue group skate to Cotton Eye Joe. (Richard McGuire photo)
Stella Chen, in the Star 2 Competition Program, does a solo skate. (Richard McGuire photo)
Girls in the Intermediate Starskate group perform to Faith. Pictured are Naomi Alaric, Patricia Bratton, Jordan Brunner, Shelby Condon and Laura Devries. (Richard McGuire photo)
With help from Coach Andrea Umstaetter, a couple of Gummy Bears in the PreCanskate group take careful steps onto the ice. (Richard McGuire photo)
Emily Stewart opened the second half of the show with a solo performance. She is in the Star 9 Competition Short Program. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children in the Canskate Red group skate to The Twist. (Richard McGuire photo)
Shelby Condon, in the Silver Interpretive group, does a solo skate to Don’t Forget Me. (Richard McGuire photo)
Youngsters in the Canskate Green group wear appropriate hats over their helmets for a skate to the song YMCA. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children in the Junior Academy skate to Dance With Me Tonight. (Richard McGuire photo)
Willow Logan, in the Star 2 Competition Program, does a solo skate. (Richard McGuire photo)
Kyra Koepke skates to Footloose in the Senior Starskate. (Richard McGuire photo)
Emily Steward, Lindsay Koepke and Riley Condon lift Kyra Koepke into the air during the Senior Starskate. (Richard McGuire photo)
All the skaters came out at the end for the Grand Finale. In front are children from CanSkate Red. (Richard McGuire photo)
