Sun Bowl Skating Club entertains with mix of talent and cuteness

Proud parents, family and friends were treated to the annual show of the Sun Bowl Skating Club on Thursday, which provided a well-paced mix of rising talent and cute young beginners.

The theme of this year’s show was “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which was the title of the opening song.

The presentation included solo skates by Laura Devries, Naomi Alaric, Stella Chen, Emily Stewart, Shelby Condon and Willow Logan.

There were also group skates by different levels of Starskate, Canskate and the Junior Academy.

Between performances by the rising stars, the audience was treated to performances by young children, dressed in cute costumes and still finding their skating legs.

One such performance was by the PreCanskate group of Braelyn Stajhuhar, Muskaan Kaur Aulakh and Marley Shull, who came dressed as gummy bears. When one skater had enough, she lay down on the ice and had to be helped back up.

(Richard McGuire photos)