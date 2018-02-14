Home   >   News   >   Sun Bowl Skating Club getting ready for upcoming competitions

By on February 14, 2018

Kyra Koepke of the Sun Bowl Skating Club was one of the girls practising at the arena on Tuesday night. The club has several upcoming competitions and events. This weekend on Friday to Sunday, Feb. 16-18, they travel to a competition in Vernon. Then, on the first weekend in March, they have another competition in Kelowna. Finally, on March 8, the club puts on its annual year-end ice show at the Sun Bowl Arena. (Richard McGuire photo)

Members of the Sun Bowl Skating Club were busy practising at the arena Tuesday night as they get ready for several upcoming competitions and events.

This weekend they attend a competition in Vernon from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18.

Then, on the first weekend in March, they have another competition in Kelowna.

Finally, on Thursday, March 8, the club holds its annual end-of-year show at the Sun Bowl Arena starting at 6 p.m.

