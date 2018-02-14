Sun Bowl Skating Club getting ready for upcoming competitions

Members of the Sun Bowl Skating Club were busy practising at the arena Tuesday night as they get ready for several upcoming competitions and events.

This weekend they attend a competition in Vernon from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18.

Then, on the first weekend in March, they have another competition in Kelowna.

Finally, on Thursday, March 8, the club holds its annual end-of-year show at the Sun Bowl Arena starting at 6 p.m.

(Richard McGuire photo)