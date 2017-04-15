Sun shines on 23rd Easter Eggstravaganza

It only seems like weeks on end of nothing but rain, but the sun shone brightly for the 23rd annual Easter Eggstravaganza in Osoyoos on Saturday.

Things started slowly at first when the Rotary Pancake Breakfast got underway at 8 a.m., but soon families were pouring into Town Square. As the morning continued, there were lineups for pancakes, bacon and coffee.

Children’s games and face painting got underway at Town Square, but the big excitement as usual was the Easter Egg hunt in the playground at Osoyoos Elementary School. Once again, hundreds of children picked up thousands of chocolate Easter eggs scattered on the ground, along with a few well hidden plastic eggs that gave children the right to claim prizes.

After posing for photos with two Easter bunnies and a chicken, children led their parents and grandparents back to Town Square for more fun — including a petting farm with live rabbits and other animals and a bouncy castle.

The Osoyoos firefighters brought a truck down to the old fire hall and served hot dogs. And entertainer Mat Duffus played guitar and brought people up to dance and sing.

(Richard McGuire photos)