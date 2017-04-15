Sun shines on 23rd Easter Eggstravaganza

Children took a few seconds to scoop up thousands of candy Easter eggs during the Easter egg hunt in the playground at Osoyoos Elementary School. (Richard McGuire photo)
It only seems like weeks on end of nothing but rain, but the sun shone brightly for the 23rd annual Easter Eggstravaganza in Osoyoos on Saturday.
Things started slowly at first when the Rotary Pancake Breakfast got underway at 8 a.m., but soon families were pouring into Town Square. As the morning continued, there were lineups for pancakes, bacon and coffee.
Children’s games and face painting got underway at Town Square, but the big excitement as usual was the Easter Egg hunt in the playground at Osoyoos Elementary School. Once again, hundreds of children picked up thousands of chocolate Easter eggs scattered on the ground, along with a few well hidden plastic eggs that gave children the right to claim prizes.
After posing for photos with two Easter bunnies and a chicken, children led their parents and grandparents back to Town Square for more fun — including a petting farm with live rabbits and other animals and a bouncy castle.
The Osoyoos firefighters brought a truck down to the old fire hall and served hot dogs. And entertainer Mat Duffus played guitar and brought people up to dance and sing.
(Richard McGuire photos)
At the Rotary Pancake breakfast, the efficiency is all about specialzation. And Jim King’s specialty is pancake making. As the Rotarian and Osoyoos town councillor lets out just the right amount of batter, Rob Summers (left) stands by ready to flip them so they are golden brown. (Richard McGuire photo)
Doug Matthews (left) and Harold Cox are the Osoyoos Rotarians in charge of makin’ bacon at the Rotary Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at Easter Eggstravaganza. (Richard McGuire photo)
Morgan Taylor, 9, from Mission, B.C. watches the wheel spin during a prize-winning game at Easter Eggstravaganza. Overseeing the game (right) is Elaine Taylor, no relation to Morgan. (Richard McGuire photo)
It was a bit of a staggered start at the Easter egg hunt as some children were sure they heard the word “go,” and others didn’t. It took mere seconds though for swarms of children to grab every one of the thousands of candy Easter eggs, and a few special plastic ones, scattered across the playground. (Richard McGuire photo)
Fatima and Samer Tabanjat visit with the Easter chicken after the egg hunt. (Richard McGuire photo)
Birgit Arnstein (left) and Annette Star were among the Osoyoos Festival Society volunteers helping out at the Easter egg hunt during Easter Eggstravaganza. (Richard McGuire photo)
Andi Pawluk, 17 months old, got up the nerve to check out the Easter Bunny after the egg hunt. Other less brave toddlers screamed in terror when they met the giant wascally wabbit. (Richard McGuire photo)
We’ve photographed Mila Keller, 6, at Easter Eggstravaganzas past, but we adore those cute rabbit ears. Her brother Max, 4, has very nice ears too. None can compare with those of Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times, who once again played the Easter Bunny. (Richard McGuire photo)
These children enjoyed some chicken after the Easter egg hunt. From left are Von Cooper, Hugo Rothe, Vale Cooper and Elle Cooper. Playing the chicken is Annette Star. (Richard McGuire photo)
Addison Markosic, 7, from Surrey, was in Osoyoos visiting family when she landed a “fish” at the Easter Eggstravaganza fish pond. (Richard McGuire photo)
Laura Devries, Osoyoos Princess, paints the face of Samantha McDonald, 10, from Calgary. The Osoyoos Royalty, which is becoming the Osoyoos Ambassadors, have traditionally helped out with games and children’s activities at Easter Eggstravaganza. (Richard McGuire photo)
Victoria Hesketh, 2, takes a look in the mirror after Princess Laura Devries painted her face. She’s from Salmon Arm and was visiting grandparents in Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)
Victoria Hesketh, 2, had the best Easter bonnet we saw at Easter Eggstravaganza. She posed for a photo after having her face painted by Osoyoos Princess Laura Devries. (Richard McGuire photo)
Matt Duffus (left) was back again to entertain this year at Easter Eggstravaganza. He brought some friends up from the audience to help out as he got people dancing to the old Bill Haley and His Comets song Shake, Rattle and Roll. (Richard McGuire photo)
Entertainer Mat Duffus had people up and dancing to Shake, Rattle and Roll. (Richard McGuire photo)
Two Easter Bunnies and and a chicken were among those up dancing as entertainer Mat Duffus played Shake, Rattle and Roll. (Richard McGuire photo)
Wearing bunny ears, Osoyoos Festival Society volunteer Jessie Smythe holds an adorable, soft lionhead rabbit at the petting zoo. (Richard McGuire photo)
There were some beautifully decorated bicycles in the Kiwanis Bike and Trike judging. From left are Kendra Strumpski, 8, from Kamloops, Tessa Mason, 4, from Okanagan Falls, and Brooklyn Pires, 7, from Osoyoos. (Richard McGuire photo)
Charlotte Fichten, 5, of New Westminster, tried out a pillory on Saturday at Town Square. The pillory was there to promote the Osoyoos Medieval Faire, which is coming to Desert Park on the May long weekend. (Richard McGuire photo)