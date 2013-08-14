- Osoyoos celebrates Canada 150 in style with 69th annual Cherry FiestaPosted 5 hours ago
- Great fireworks display caps off Cherry Fiesta and Canada 150Posted 5 hours ago
- Larson concerned for economic stability as B.C. Liberal government fallsPosted 2 days ago
- Floods this year keep regional district mosquito control team especially busyPosted 5 days ago
- Small crowd braves the sun to protest ER closuresPosted 5 days ago
- Cherry Fiesta coincides with July 1 celebration of Canada 150Posted 5 days ago
- Smaller ceremony planned as Osoyoos Royalty program transitions to Ambassador programPosted 5 days ago
- Retiring OSS Principal Mike Safek looks back on remarkable finale to long education careerPosted 2 weeks ago
- Local group plans rally Friday in response to ER closures at Oliver hospitalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Town cleans up debris as lake levels slowly return to normal; residents reminded to leave sandbags in placePosted 2 weeks ago
The truth about ‘chemtrails’ from airplanes is truly shocking, says Penticton woman
Dear Editor:
Recently, official appearing notices were circulated from the City of Kelowna and City of Penticton alerting the population that jets are spraying chemicals which have been tested to be toxic to soil, water and humans. Sadly the use of city logos were forged but the information on these notices is true and well documented.
Whoever circulated these notices was well informed.
There is a tremendous amount of scientific data accessible via the internet on this subject, including sites such as geoengineeringwatch.org, californiaskywatch.org, defense.org, movement.com and environmentalvoices.org.
All of these sites are excellent sources of unfiltered information.
Unfortunately, there is a media blackout firmly in place and the scientists who are proponents of aerosol geoengineering are compartmentalized and do not appear to be overseen by any one.
Throughout my life I’ve been aware, observant and appreciative of the environment near and far.
When I first heard about chemtrails (aerosol geoengineering), I was in denial, which is a normal human response to information that one doesn’t want to hear or believe.
When I saw these trails daily over my valley and observed beautiful clear blue mornings becoming murky hazy low overcast skies by mid-day, I began to search for information.
I learned that these persistent contrails, which is another name for “aerosol geo engineering”, have been seen all over the world since the late 1990s.
In educating myself I’ve learned some most alarming facts. california skywatch.org & agriculturedefence.org scientists report that the snow of Mount Shasta is 60,000 parts per million of aluminum oxide. Indigenous trees and plants are dying, growing food is becoming difficult. Soil samples have revealed high levels of aluminum, barium salts, strontium & soil ph is rapidly becoming alkaline.
Alzheimer’s has risen 260 per cent in Riverside County over ten years and respiratory mortality has moved from No. 8 to No. 3 in a period of six years. Aerosol geoengineering of chemical particulates has been heavy over California for years.
The website geoengineeringwatch.org reports that he sun’s rays have decreased 22 per cent in 10 years.
Weather modification seems to be the motive by the compartmentalized aerosol geoengineers.
In an attempt to reflect the sun’s rays away from Earth by spraying tons of particulates the opposite effect is happening. Published NASA studies show that the reflective cocoon is holding the heat at night, not allowing Earth’s natural cooling and exacerbating global warming.
Weather can and is being programed and modified with devastating results.
The documentaries: What In the World Are They Spraying? and Why in the World Are They Spraying? by Truthmediaproductions.us. are essential to learning the big picture.
Both are available online. “Thrive” can be viewed free on thrivemovement.com.
I urge everyone to inform themselves and ask the questions “Who is responsible? and Who is profiting from the sales of chemicals?
I would also like to know who is paying for this assault on our environment, our health and well-being of generations to come? Who is controlling the media blackout?
When one knows the answers, the “whys” become apparent. The truth is unpleasant but only an informed population can act effectively.
A good place to start is by looking up at our sky and being curious about what you see.
Suzie Anderson
Penticton, B.C.
Bonnie Semeniuk
August 19, 2013 at 9:57 pm
Hello Suzie
My Mom lived in Summerland for the past 60 years and she used to tell us all about the chemtrails, as she used to call them. She would see the morning sky all clear and blue on a warm summer day but by noon, the sky was hazy and planes could be seen high crossing the valley day after day. Our relatives didn’t believe a word but I used to go outside with her and watch. I live in Kelowna now and the skies here get just as streaky quite frequently. Monsanto is one of the largest chemical producers in the world. You might want to check into the destruction of organic farming in Africa, when many farmers were duped. The research is quite devastating but it’s available to anyone who wants to know the truth.
ron gordon
August 26, 2013 at 1:22 pm
Contrails are formed when hot exhaust gases mix with rarefied cool air. In a process similar to cloud formation, the water present in the exhaust freezes quickly, forming a white haze which is essentially – and merely – an elongated cloud. Since this process generally completes several hundred feet behind the aircraft, passengers on commercial airliners typically do not see contrails forming, giving weight to the claim that “chemtrails” only come from special military aircraft. Commercial planes also, of course, don’t have windows that face the rear. This feature of contrails can often be seen in photos of purported chemtrails. However, the fact that there is a gap between the aircraft and the formation of the contrail is completely inconsistent with the idea that the planes are pumping out particulate matter and chemicals into the air as one would expect to see the trail form immediately behind the aircraft.[1]
Note that contrails are different than the grayish “vapor trails” sometimes seen when flying low with flaps extended. These are formed of liquid water from compression of moist air under the wing.
On days when cirrus cloud formation is occurring, there is more moisture in the upper atmosphere, and consequently, contrails may linger longer before evaporating. Since cirrus clouds often precede a general overcast or haze, the casual observer could easily assume that the contrails have caused the overcast, or become the overcast.
Contrails have been photographed for many decades, and there are many WWII photographs available on the internet showing aircraft, such as B-17 bombers, with contrails.
What is most impressive about today’s social media is that people can create fear in the uneducated and develop economic benefit from doing so. What is more likely: Is there a conspiracy to poison the atmosphere, or, Is someone trying to make a dollar selling stories? The propensity of the human brain to develop mystical explanations for observable phenomenon that is not immediately understandable is left over from an evolutionary time when it made sense to do so.
Kell Petersen
August 28, 2013 at 4:12 pm
Ron Gordon thank you for your comment on ridiculousness!!! May I say, the wonderful thing about a democracy is that hysteria, ignorance and conspiracy theories is protected and even valued in its own way. But society is very foolish if we take it to heart!!
Julia James
August 30, 2014 at 10:28 pm
Hi Suzie,
So well said and put together!! Thanks for your efforts in writing this and for being awake!! I guess the “elite” have lots of time and tax money to pay people to write the opposing comments. Anyone with half a brain that pays attention to reality KNOWS the truth. For those who still don’t know – it’s quite simple – if you want to know try and prove to yourself BY OBSERVING and you will see that it is true. Go and test some soil and prove it isn’t true. I am in my 50’s and I’ve been around long enough to see the difference between real and fake clouds and weather patterns. Also, many of our friends are dying and crippled younger than ever – so much for advanced civilization. Don’t forget to research the “Georgia Guidestones”.
Julia James
August 30, 2014 at 10:36 pm
Hi Suzie,
Well put!! Thank you so much for taking the time to put this together and for being awake! The “elite” have much time and tax money to pay people to post opposing comments. Anyone who actually checks this out by observation and research’ will find it to be reality. Because we are constantly told that we lived in a civilized society, we find it difficult to believe that something so sinister would be taking place. We are kept distracted by CONSTANT ENTERTAINMENT for a purpose – that is so that ‘they’ can get a way with murder. Test some soil. Look up. Talk to people who are observant (unplugged) and off the mainstream propoganda news diet and you will find the truth about the sky, weather patterns, and more… Look into HAARP and Georgia Guidestones….
Dr. Peter Smith
July 28, 2015 at 3:30 pm
Thanks you Osoyoos Times for even publishing this. I live in Vancouver and have been taking photos of these chemtrails for years. Recently I was in Penticton and was shocked to see geoengineering blanketing the sky with it’s wispy chem clouds. I assumed it only happened larger cities. I’ve sent a large quantity of physical evidence to the mayor, media, city hall, the BC government etc. Not a single response. This is an attack on humanity and people need to know. But would they even do anything about it? Look at Edward Snowden, he embarrassed the government by exposing their illegal spying on everyone. Nothing really has changed the people know about it but aren’t organizing themselves together to make a change. We are too caught up in our lives and have too many distractions to do anything. I also am to blame, I document things and watch documentaries on how the world really works but I don’t put thing into action. I’ve learned the mainstream media and government officials only care about their career and their paychecks. Unfortunately the people signing those checks are the ones responsible for the chemtrails.
Trisha
April 2, 2016 at 7:06 am
Thank you Suzie and Osoyoos times!!!
Where are the bees, wasps and hornets? Dead or dying.
After years of research and documentation, I can sum this up in one word.
DEPOPULATION.
Agenda 21 and sustainable development.
Sustainable development meaning “too many mouths to feed.”
This is biological warfare and our tax dollars are funding it!
Jennifer
April 30, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Thank you Osoyoos Times for printing this article. I see this is from 2013, yet recent developments have caused me to research this “event” even further as I am witness to this happening a few times over. After today – I was curious about what was gong on and have found a wealth of information online. Today is April 30 2016. I was taking a walk in Skaha Park and noticed all the planes flying overhead and leaving masses of white “plumes” behind them, that would not dissipate. I knew this was not normal. Most people would not even think to question what is going on, people just go along with their daily lives. It’s scary to think about the megatons of chemicals that are being sprayed by the so-called “geo-engineering”programs to helpcontrol the earth’s climate change. So they say anyway. There’s a good documentary on you tube called “what are they spraying” – have a look.
lirraine miles
May 14, 2016 at 9:02 am
We need to start protests in our cities. Massive ones. There is a GEDs telephone directory that gets you into parliament. I say let’s fire tons of letters off. It’s getting the govt to wake up.to what is going g on and get people to look up and see
I have been taking pics. I wake up early in the morning to a clear blue sky and by 8 it’s streaked. I don’t want to breathe this crap. I fear for my sons future. I had ass hell. And. I get upset when you talk about it to friends and they blow you off as your nuts. I say look up. Use your brains. Those are not mother nature clouds
Denise
May 15, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Yes this is way out of hand now… I’m watching plane after plane over Enderby… the skies start out gorgeous then go to hell.. they are now evening spraying too. And no, these are not contrails as I see both in the sky at the same time and the contrails dissipate immediately.. wake up everyone. It’s not a joke… this is serious. Look up!! Pay attention. It’s not a hazy day… it’s chemtrails and Lord knows what we are inhaling! My eyes burn when they do this. My 83 yr old mother is coughing and coughing.. some days there is a white residue on the grass and plants… I have a well established tree that just up and died and 3 established bushes… someone is up to no good and we as the people need to do something. This is happening globally.
Jennifer Smith
June 30, 2017 at 10:51 am
This is all true. The ones behind this are the ones behind the media blackout on the subject. The same ones behind all of the fluoridation in the U.S. and parts of Canada, to make you slow and docile. The same ones that feel they own you. The same ones your tax dollars have been going to. The same people who are behind those organizations to collect those funds. It all goes to the same place; the owners of Canada Inc., New Zealand Inc., Australia Inc., U.K. Inc. and of course the military arm – the U.S. Inc., it all funds the same organizations and the very top people of those organizations, who in turn pay the people who support them directly and the hierarchy that defines them. These people own shares of the Fe de ral Res erve, the private organization whose only shares can be passed down by bloodline – an organization and an ideology
that must be eliminated to free the rest of humanity. Those people who own those very organizations that control your way of life – If you want to educate yourselves on what they are spraying on you, start here; Google: Kristen Meghan , and share her story with every person you know.