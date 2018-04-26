This hockey event was just for the girls

Around 40 girls aged five to 12 were in Osoyoos last weekend to play hockey in the Osoyoos B.C. Hockey Female Jamboree.

Girls came from around the Okanagan and West Kootenay, with players coming from as far as Revelstoke, Logan Lake and Trail, said Ryan Miller, one of the organizers.

The jamboree was held in conjunction with the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association.

Boyd Turnbull, vice president and female hockey director, and Allie Moore, female player development coordinator from BC Hockey, organized the event.

The girls participated in off-ice team building experiences and on-ice skill development and games, said Miller.

Teams were made up with girls from different towns, who normally don’t have the opportunity to play on all-female hockey teams, he said.

The skill development and team coaching was run by locals from Osoyoos and Penticton with support from Moore.

The high school coaches were mentors and coaches on and off ice, said Miller.

“This was an opportunity for them to learn leadership and coaching skills while giving back to the game, as many of them have attended past female jamborees as players,” said Miller. “Even our association’s Steve Robinson was on the ice to help out where he could, but the female coaches ran the show.”

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times