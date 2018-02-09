Thousands of dollars in Interior Savings bursaries for students still unclaimed

Very few students in the South Okanagan have come forward this year to apply for $1,000 bursaries being offered by Interior Savings.

As of Feb. 5, only 10 students had applied from the South Okanagan, including just one from Osoyoos, said Corinne Johnson, manager of community engagement with Interior Savings.

“There are only a few weeks to go before the Feb. 28 deadline to apply,” said Johnson.

The goal of the Million Dollar Bursary program is to support young people in realizing their full potential, Interior Savings says.

“And with over $500,000 still available for students to access, Interior Savings wants to ensure this funding doesn’t go untapped,” Interior Savings said in a news release.

Johnson said last year 30 bursaries were awarded through the three South Okanagan branches, including 10 in Osoyoos, two in Oliver and 18 in Okanagan Falls.

“We’d love to see even more local youth benefit from this program,” she said.

In order to be eligible for the bursaries, students have until Feb. 28 to become an Interior Savings member and apply for the bursaries.

Last year, the credit union saw the same lag in applications until just before the deadline.

The bursary program is intended for students between the ages of 17 and 24 who are entering or returning to full-time study towards a degree, diploma or trade certification at a designated post-secondary institution. Classes must start between September 2018 and August 2019.

Further details are available at www.milliondollarbursary.com.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times