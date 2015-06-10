- Jason Bayda ‘ecstatic’ to be named permanent commander of Osoyoos RCMP Detachment, along with promotion to sergeantPosted 30 mins ago
Three dozen teams battle for top prize in 14th Osoyoos ladies team scramble
This past weekend the Osoyoos Golf Club hosted the Osoyoos Ladies 14th Annual Invitational Amateur Team Scramble. A total of 36 teams from B.C. and Alberta playing in the two-day tournament.
The first round was played Saturday, beginning at 11am on the Desert Gold Course, followed by a wonderful Italian meal and wine. Second round was played Sunday, on the Park Meadows Course followed by a pasta buffet lunch and prize presentations.
The first-place prize went to the team from Osoyoos featuring Kelsi Bissonnette, Alana Egli, Kerry Bernhardt and Shawna Dunkley. The team combined for a low net score of 104.4 over 36 holes of play.
The Italian themed “la Festa” began Friday night with nine local wineries pouring samples and appetizers.
The top 18 of the 36 teams won prizes.
The top 18 teams were:
1st – Kelsi Bissonette – Osoyoos
2nd – Cindy Simms – Osoyoos
3rd – Jackie Clement – Summerland
4th – Lorraine Arthur – Osoyoos
5th – Sandra Elliston – Osoyoos
6th – Dianne Gudlaugsson – Osoyoos
7th – Doreen Martin – Osoyoos
8th – Trudy Harrison – Osoyoos
9th – Joanne Calverly – Squamish Valley
10th – Claudia Wood – Osoyoos
11th – Leanne Williams – Osoyoos
12th – Lanette Graham – Summerland
13th – Paule Aukema – Osoyoos
14th – Joanne Parker – Osoyoos
15th – Jolly Gill – Osoyoos
16th – Mary Jane Charman – Sunset Ranch
17th – Lise Mathieu – Osoyoos
18th – Jan Campbell – Nk’Mip
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
Osoyoos Times
chris bojanowski
February 7, 2017 at 6:54 pm
can you post pictures of cindy simms