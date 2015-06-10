Three dozen teams battle for top prize in 14th Osoyoos ladies team scramble

This past weekend the Osoyoos Golf Club hosted the Osoyoos Ladies 14th Annual Invitational Amateur Team Scramble. A total of 36 teams from B.C. and Alberta playing in the two-day tournament.

The first round was played Saturday, beginning at 11am on the Desert Gold Course, followed by a wonderful Italian meal and wine. Second round was played Sunday, on the Park Meadows Course followed by a pasta buffet lunch and prize presentations.

The first-place prize went to the team from Osoyoos featuring Kelsi Bissonnette, Alana Egli, Kerry Bernhardt and Shawna Dunkley. The team combined for a low net score of 104.4 over 36 holes of play.

The Italian themed “la Festa” began Friday night with nine local wineries pouring samples and appetizers.

The top 18 of the 36 teams won prizes.

The top 18 teams were:

1st – Kelsi Bissonette – Osoyoos

2nd – Cindy Simms – Osoyoos

3rd – Jackie Clement – Summerland

4th – Lorraine Arthur – Osoyoos

5th – Sandra Elliston – Osoyoos

6th – Dianne Gudlaugsson – Osoyoos

7th – Doreen Martin – Osoyoos

8th – Trudy Harrison – Osoyoos

9th – Joanne Calverly – Squamish Valley

10th – Claudia Wood – Osoyoos

11th – Leanne Williams – Osoyoos

12th – Lanette Graham – Summerland

13th – Paule Aukema – Osoyoos

14th – Joanne Parker – Osoyoos

15th – Jolly Gill – Osoyoos

16th – Mary Jane Charman – Sunset Ranch

17th – Lise Mathieu – Osoyoos

18th – Jan Campbell – Nk’Mip

