Tickets going fast for major New Year’s Eve events in Osoyoos

If you’re planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Osoyoos, there are several events for different ages, but tickets are going fast.

As in past years, the two main events with live music are at the Royal Canadian Legion and the Osoyoos Seniors Centre.

Local New Year’s Eve favourite Diane Ball performs at the Legion.

Lyle Kent, canteen chair and newly chosen first vice president with Branch 173, said on Thursday that there were only a few of the 100 tickets left.

Those can be picked up at the canteen if you’re lucky.

The $25 event includes a cold plate around 11 p.m., but no dinner. Guests can get a free ride home.

“As long as they get here on their own, we’ll get them home safe and sound,” said Kent.

Doors and the bar open at 6 p.m., he said, which is earlier than indicated on some advertising.

Tickets are also going fast for the event at the Osoyoos Seniors Centre where North of 60 is performing.

Bonnie Rhys, an organizer, said only 80 tickets are being sold even though the facility has a higher capacity. This is to allow room for dancing, eating and drinking.

The $19 tickets are slightly cheaper than last year, but Rhys said that’s because it will be a cold meal instead of a hot meal. The meal includes ham and salads with trifle.

People can pick up tickets at the Osoyoos Seniors Centre Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can phone to ask for tickets to be held, but Rhys notes that there will be no hostess at the centre in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, so people should try to pick them up not later than Dec. 22.

“Because we’re seniors and we don’t like to stay up late, we are going to have our balloon drop at 9 p.m., which is New Year’s in Niagara Falls,” Rhys said.

Dancing continues after that and people are welcome to stay until midnight Pacific Time if they’re able to stay awake.

The party should run later at the two major Osoyoos pubs, the Owl and the Sage. Once again, the Sage stays open to 4 a.m. if there are enough people.

The event at the Owl Pub includes a DJ, Nikita, as well as a midnight buffet and a personal bottle of champagne. There’s a $10 cover charge, said Tyler Fecyk, manager.

People can buy tickets in advance at the bar or at the door, he said.

The Sage Pub is still firming up details about a possible theme, said manager Verena Schleich.

That pub also provides a DJ, who is Jordan, the regular DJ on Friday and Saturday nights. There’s also a midnight snack buffet, champagne toast and party favours.

The cover at the Sage is $5, said Schleich.

Some local restaurants and wineries also provide New Year’s Eve dinners and other smaller events. Check ads in this week’s Osoyoos Times for details.

