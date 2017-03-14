Time has come to remove deceitful Clark and her Liberal Party from power in Victoria

Dear Editor:

We should all be grateful for being able to live in this fine province.

But it is a fine province primarily because of the families who choose to move here and make a life.

Politicians, especially partisan politicians, not so much.

In early May, we are choosing the provincial government to run this province’s affairs for the next four years. What do we know about the current Premier Christy Clark, the ex-radio-talk show host? We know that she doesn’t tell the truth and is a thief, which has been repeatedly established.

She lies with abandon, almost as much as the derided, newly-elected American President Donald Trump and has stolen the future of young Canadians hoping to buy a place of their own in B.C.

She and her Liberal party have been the only party in Canada that still allows “donations” by corporations and offshore investors for private access to the Premier and her ministers.

We are the only province that allows such blatant lopsided access to the ear of government officials, leading right to the top. And until very recently, she was receiving $50,000 extra per annum from her party, to top up her bank account as a reward for the cash bonanza the Liberal Party has enjoyed from their “anything goes” liberal philosophy.

Some corporations and real estate entities, both local and Chinese, have given the party millions of dollars to help build their war chest for re-election.

While she doesn’t have a hearing problem Christy Clark is also deaf.

She is deaf to British Columbian citizens, who, by a clear majority, want certain reasonable changes.

Some of those demanded changes include protection for grizzly bears and other wildlife, more protection for the remaining old growth forests, more protection for unique large tracts of mountains and forests and lakes, especially in the South Okanagan, in concert with the federal government’s more rigorous protection.

B.C.’s child poverty rate, the worst in Canada, has been called “disgraceful.” The province’s severely disabled are kept well below the poverty line, teachers have been cheated, the list goes on.

The provincial Liberal Party has apparently had its own priorities that include gathering money from whatever unethical sources and rewarding those influencers with soft power and influence on key government decision-making. This explains so much, doesn’t it?

With the election looming, Clark’s government has reluctantly re-engaged talks with the federal government with a view to seeing how much valuable land she can keep out the proposed national park near Osoyoos and Oliver. The provincial government’s dissembling and deceit uncovered by the dogged Richard McGuire of our own Osoyoos Times and Douglas Todd of the Vancouver Sun, among others, suggest that those large, irrational swaths Clark has fought to keep out of the proposed park can only mean that those donors with deep pockets are, once again, calling the shots.

She, and her local minion, the estimable Linda Larson, must be banished from Victoria with convenient speed, as Shakespeare said. Shakespeare knew and wrote about such prevaricating, purchased, partisan politicians.

David Yanor

Osoyoos, B.C.