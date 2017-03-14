- Coyotes sweep Steam in four and now face the HeatPosted 3 days ago
Time has come to remove deceitful Clark and her Liberal Party from power in Victoria
Dear Editor:
We should all be grateful for being able to live in this fine province.
But it is a fine province primarily because of the families who choose to move here and make a life.
Politicians, especially partisan politicians, not so much.
In early May, we are choosing the provincial government to run this province’s affairs for the next four years. What do we know about the current Premier Christy Clark, the ex-radio-talk show host? We know that she doesn’t tell the truth and is a thief, which has been repeatedly established.
She lies with abandon, almost as much as the derided, newly-elected American President Donald Trump and has stolen the future of young Canadians hoping to buy a place of their own in B.C.
She and her Liberal party have been the only party in Canada that still allows “donations” by corporations and offshore investors for private access to the Premier and her ministers.
We are the only province that allows such blatant lopsided access to the ear of government officials, leading right to the top. And until very recently, she was receiving $50,000 extra per annum from her party, to top up her bank account as a reward for the cash bonanza the Liberal Party has enjoyed from their “anything goes” liberal philosophy.
Some corporations and real estate entities, both local and Chinese, have given the party millions of dollars to help build their war chest for re-election.
While she doesn’t have a hearing problem Christy Clark is also deaf.
She is deaf to British Columbian citizens, who, by a clear majority, want certain reasonable changes.
Some of those demanded changes include protection for grizzly bears and other wildlife, more protection for the remaining old growth forests, more protection for unique large tracts of mountains and forests and lakes, especially in the South Okanagan, in concert with the federal government’s more rigorous protection.
B.C.’s child poverty rate, the worst in Canada, has been called “disgraceful.” The province’s severely disabled are kept well below the poverty line, teachers have been cheated, the list goes on.
The provincial Liberal Party has apparently had its own priorities that include gathering money from whatever unethical sources and rewarding those influencers with soft power and influence on key government decision-making. This explains so much, doesn’t it?
With the election looming, Clark’s government has reluctantly re-engaged talks with the federal government with a view to seeing how much valuable land she can keep out the proposed national park near Osoyoos and Oliver. The provincial government’s dissembling and deceit uncovered by the dogged Richard McGuire of our own Osoyoos Times and Douglas Todd of the Vancouver Sun, among others, suggest that those large, irrational swaths Clark has fought to keep out of the proposed park can only mean that those donors with deep pockets are, once again, calling the shots.
She, and her local minion, the estimable Linda Larson, must be banished from Victoria with convenient speed, as Shakespeare said. Shakespeare knew and wrote about such prevaricating, purchased, partisan politicians.
David Yanor
Osoyoos, B.C.
Liz
March 15, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Wow. The name calling in this letter is silly and ridiculous. Not classy at all.
I strongly believe politicians should be asked to fundraise to pay for their own campaigns. End stop. As a taxpayer I do NOT want to subsidize every dick and harry who wants to run in a provincial election. I want the right to donate to the candidate of my choice — a professional, proven and qualified candidate. In Boundary Similkameen, I believe that to be Linda Larson. Colleen Ross, the Green Party, the Communist Party and independents — all politicians should step up and work hard to pay for their own campaigns, and not expect taxpayer’s to do it for them.
Ed
March 15, 2017 at 7:29 pm
A woman who would make Catherine the Great envious of her ability to twist the truth, mangle the poor and enhance the rich. There is a place for her somewhere is there not ? Premier of our Province is not one of them. ( and her band of ? )!
Les Dewar
March 15, 2017 at 9:41 pm
No, the time hasn’t come. Christy Clark is one of the best premiers in all of Canada right now. We have a strong economy and things are about as good as they can get. No, she’s not perfect, but if you are suggesting an NDP govt then you are off your rocker. Maybe you weren’t around when the NDP did such horrendous damage to BC. We spent almost thirty years in Manitoba, most of it under NDP, and watched them destroy that province. ….and look what the NDP is doing to Alberta!!! It will take decades for Alberta to come back from that plague. There is no Conservative party here and any other party is irrelevant. So, until something better comes along, the Liberals will be put back into power. (Whew)
Ken Harman
March 16, 2017 at 10:16 am
I agree with that Les Dewar
Linda Alford
March 16, 2017 at 10:12 am
Lots of statements. Any actual proven facts to go with them. If you are NDP take a look at what they are doing to Alberta. Remember what they did here the last time they were in charge. The Liberals are not perfect and no I am not one of them.
Ed
March 16, 2017 at 12:47 pm
No wonder we are in this state at the moment when we will accept the least common denominator of our political views when we should be looking forward to solving a four state quadratic equation and it is just that complex to come to a solution.
Jane Draugr
March 16, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Premier Christy Clark needs to go. The Liberals ever since Gordon Scambell should of been taken out of office.
It is not just that. It is the fact that BC is deemed a place for families to come to move too…when the young families of the current generation can barely help themselves unless they move to Greater Vancouver or come from financially well off families.
The Okanagan is deemed a great place to live, for senior citizens but as a young citizen growing up here…I will never ever come back.
Why?
There is no good jobs here besides Part-Time minimum wage jobs and barely anything for schooling.
Kelowna does have some schooling…but would you actually want to pack up and move to Canada’s Number one city that is the hardest place to get a job?
Also, I have lived mainly everywhere between Osoyoos to Penticton as well as Kelowna once..and it is all much too small for my tastes.
Also, the attitudes of a lot of people here are really rude. As I grew up and got older…I’d rather not associate with any of them ever again.
There is alot of Bullying also in Schools here. Yes there are much worst places in the World, but I do not want my kids going through that.
The Liberal Party needs to make housing more affordable and also try to get costs cut for basic necessities. Our costs…not theirs.