The popular Tinhorn Creek Concert Series kicks off this weekend with acclaimed Vancouver soul-funk band The Boom Booms ($30) performing Saturday evening. On June 24, Toronto’s Julian Taylor Band brings a modern fusion of R’n’B and rock’n’roll ($35) and on July 22, the John Welsh Band ($40) will spread the love with feel-good guitar-led songs.

Indie rock royalty band The Mounties ($45) take the stage on August 26. The Canadian supergroup is made up of singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman, Hot Hot Heat’s Steve Bays and Ryan Dahle of Limblifter.

The Sept. 9 grand finale concert features Big Sugar, renowned for their roaring live performances that keep crowds up on their dancing feet.

Tickets can be purchased via Tinhorn Creek’s online store at www.tinhorn.com.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times