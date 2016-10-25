Tony Batista celebrates 50th birthday, announces his retirement, but he’s still looking for a rich woman

Tony Batista has long been saying he plans to find a rich woman and retire at age 50.

On Saturday, he celebrated his 50th birthday at the Osoyoos Portuguese Club at a surprise party organized by his family.

He also confirmed he is retiring after a career of more than 27 years at Osoyoos Home Hardware.

“He’s got half of it done,” said Frances Sologuk, who owns Osoyoos Home Hardware with her husband Larry.

She suggests Batista now just needs to find his rich woman.

It’s not for lack of trying.

“He loves the ladies,” said Sologuk, adding that women especially ask about Batista when she travels on company business.

“I had him work at the Special Olympics because Home Hardware supports Special Olympics, so when I was working the show, I had Tony work at the Special Olympics booth,” she recalls. “He fell in love with one girl and she still asks about him.”

Batista’s true love though is hockey. At most Osoyoos Coyotes games, he paces next to the team bench wearing a Coyotes jersey with “The Boss” emblazoned on the back above the number one. He’s like a second coach.

“Pass it to the point!” he calls out as the Coyotes’ players carry the puck into the opposing team’s end. “Look behind you! Help him!”

Batista has been playing a role at Junior B hockey games even before the Coyotes came to Osoyoos seven years ago, says Coyotes owner Randy Bedard.

“We call him the equipment manager,” said Bedard. “He fills the water bottles and brings the towels to the officials and things like that. He hangs out with the club. He doesn’t have a lot of responsibilities, but he’s there.”

At Friday night’s game, Batista’s upcoming birthday was announced over the public-address system and he beamed with pride as many of the spectators cheered him.

Then in the second intermission, he was out on the ice, cleaning up the Chuck-a-Ducks, small plastic ducks that people throw onto the ice to try to win a jackpot. The music playing was Gangnam Style, probably Batista’s favourite song, and he shook his hips a little.

But to really see Batista dance to Gangnam Style, you need to watch him at one of the Osoyoos Street Dances, where his energy is infectious.

“He’s a happy man,” said his sister, Mariajose (Mary Joe) Goncalves when asked about his love of dancing and hockey.

She and other family members have been taking care of Batista.

Asked about why he retired, she said: “He had enough. I thought it was time for him to retire. He was getting really tired and he likes to help with the Coyotes, so he’s always busy. He doesn’t need the money. We take care of him.”

Colin Lancaster has been working for Osoyoos Home Hardware for 26 years, almost as long as Batista.

“He’s a fun guy to work with,” said Lancaster. “Always there and always having fun with customers coming into the store. And always looking for the girls.”

Lancaster said Batista often talks hockey with customers and is passionate about the sport.

“If the Canucks lose or the Coyotes lose, the hat gets thrown on the ground,” he said.

Bedard agrees that Batista doesn’t like it when the Coyotes lose.

“I think he’s kind of a fair-weather fan,” Bedard laughs. “He loves you when you win and he hates you when you lose. But there’s always the next game and he comes back around again.”

Bedard described Batista as “energetic and dedicated.”

He takes his responsibilities seriously and goes at his work with gusto.

“He goes at warp speed when he’s doing something and he’ll say, ‘I’m fast Randy, I’m fast.’ He always says that,” said Bedard.

Batista has been well accepted by the players every year, Bedard said, and the players have bought him the jerseys. He’s not been shy about asking when he feels he needs a new one.

Sologuk said Batista takes pride in how the store departments look as he stocks the shelves. He’s also friendly and funny with customers.

One of his career highlights though was appearing in a Home Hardware commercial that often showed during hockey games several years ago.

“He always used to say he wanted to get on TV,” Sologuk recalls. “That was big. We worked really hard at arranging to have that commercial in our store with Tony. It was his dream.”

After she took him to Ontario, Home Hardware officials were sold on the idea and the commercial was made, bringing wide recognition to Batista.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Tony a lot,” said Sologuk. “We’re going to miss him. We keep telling him we hope he can come back for special occasions.”

But she said his support is from the whole community and not just from Home Hardware.

“He’s been raised by his family, an amazing family, but he’s been supported by an entire community. Everybody kind of embraced him. People that have lived here years ago still come in and take Tony out for lunch.”

And when they do, Batista makes sure to eat the lunch his sister made him on his coffee break so he can enjoy a second lunch with his friends.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times