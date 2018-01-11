Town announces appointment of new director of planning and development

The Town of Osoyoos has named Gina MacKay as the new director of planning and development services.

MacKay starts Jan. 15 in the position that has been vacant since Alain Cunningham died in late September.

Her most recent employment was with the District of Mission as manager of long-range planning and special projects, the town said Thursday in a news release.

She also brings senior and community planner experience from positions in the City of Courtenay, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Bowen Island and the City of Williams Lake.

The town conducted a national search for a suitable candidate through the services of Marnie Manders with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Ms. MacKay brings an extensive background in planning and development at the senior planner and management levels in both the private and public sectors,” said the town’s news release.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

