Town closes marina, boat launches as lake level rises, debris floats in water

As the level of Osoyoos Lake rises rapidly, the Town of Osoyoos temporarily closed the Desert Sunrise Marina and all municipal boat launches on Thursday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the lake’s level was at 914.76 feet above sea level, which is more than six inches higher than it was Monday evening.

In a notice released Thursday afternoon, the town said the closure of the marina and boat launches is due to the extraordinarily high lake level, hazards and debris in the lake and the potential damage that watercraft wakes can cause to vulnerable properties and infrastructure.

Local residents have complained about motorboats on the lake coming close to the shore to look at areas that have been sandbagged and creating large wakes.

One resident noted that even boats travelling farther from the shoreline create wakes that come onto low-lying properties.

On the weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued a statement warning about the danger of boating and tubing as a result of the floods.

“Logs and other debris are floating just under the surface,” the RDOS said. “Boat wakes can send water over sandbags and into homes already dealing with flooding. High water is already impacting homes, cabins and docks along Okanagan, Skaha and Osoyoos Lakes. Boats can create a wake that sends large waves to shorelines. These waves can crest over sandbags, damage property and flood homes.”

The RDOS asked residents and visitors to limit use of boats that create wakes and also to watch speed to avoid floating or hidden debris.

Tubing is also not advised on the Penticton Channel, Okanagan River or Similkameen River, as rivers are faster and more dangerous than usual.

“Debris is moving through these systems that could seriously hurt people,” the RDOS warned. “The speed and power of water can be deceptive, putting people at risk.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times