Town commits to continuing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions moving forward

The Town of Osoyoos will remain committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and become carbon neutral as a corporate entity.

Dilys Huang, a senior planner with the town, discussed the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP) during Monday’s regular meeting of town council.

“The purpose of this report is to request that council receive the CARIP public report for 2016,” said Huang. “The CARIP is a provincial conditional grant program that provides funding to B.C. Climate Action Charter signatories that is equivalent to the carbon tax that is paid each year.

“The program supports local governments in their efforts to reduce GHG emissions and to become carbon neutral. As one of the signatories, the town is required by the province to report publically on progress toward meeting climate action goals.”

The CARIP public report is available on the town’s website and provides a summary of action taken in 2016 by various departments to control and reduce GHG emissions and new plans for 2017 to reduce corporate and community-wide energy consumption, said Huang.

Some of those categories include building and lights, energy generation, green space, solid waste, transportation, water and wastewater, climate change adaptation and other climate actions, she said.

“As indicated in the carbon neutral reporting section of the public report, the town’s total amount of corporate GHG emissions for 2016 was 403.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is slightly higher than the total amount for 2015 that was measured at 362.7,” she said. “This could be attributed to an overall increase in energy usage from main facilities due to the colder winter and the addition of the new fire hall.

“In order to achieve carbon neutrality for 2016, the town purchase 404 carbon dioxide offsets from an offset provider.”

The cost of the carbon offsets was $8,484.

The town will be using LED lighting in its buildings and lighting standards moving forward, said Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko.

The town purchased the carbon offsets for just under $8,500, while the total amount of carbon tax paid for fuel purchased in 2016 was just over $10,800, which will be given back to the town as a conditional grant from the province under CARIP, said Huang.

Huang discussed the report that detailed efforts the town is making to reduce greenhouse gases, but reiterated weather and the new fire hall likely played a large role in the increase.

There are almost a dozen pages that detail the initiatives the town has taken towards reducing its carbon footprint, said Coun. Jim King.

CARIP is a conditional grant program that provides funding to BC Climate Action Charter signatories in an amount equivalent to the carbon tax paid by a member each year.

***

Local homeowners and business owners were informed on Monday that their 2017 tax bills will be mailed out over the next couple of days and that they have until early July to pay their taxes.

Instead of waiting until the last minute, it’s advised that local residents take steps to ensure they aren’t penalized and pay their taxes on time, said chief administrative officer Barry Romanko.

Residents can pay by cheque or make arrangements to have money taken from their bank account by visiting the town office.

Residents have ample time to pay their taxes without having to incur any sort of late penalty, said Romanko.

Information about tax bills are available on the Town of Osoyoos website at www.osoyoos.ca.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times