Town council hopes new signage would deter ‘dangerous’ bridge jumping into Osoyoos Lake

Town of Osoyoos council has voted to send a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) asking them to erect new signs warning people not to jump off the bridge that separates the south and north ends of Osoyoos Lake and that they are engaging in illegal activity if they do jump.

Acknowledging that youngsters jumping off the bridge has been taking place for as far back as anyone could remember, council talked about the issue of bridge jumping during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

At the end of the discussion, it was decided the issue of enforcement will remain in the hands of the RCMP and the Town doesn’t have many options as the bridge is owned by and the responsibility of the provincial government.

Council voted unanimously in support of a motion to have senior staff send a letter to MOTI asking them to erect new signs at either end of the bridge that clearly states jumping from the bridge is prohibited, is considered a dangerous activity and is an offence under the provincial Trespass Act.

Mayor Sue McKortoff said there have been signs warning people not to jump off the bridge “for as long as I can remember.”

But the current signs are old and have been vandalized and need to be replace, said Gerald Davis, the Town’s director of community services in his presentation to council.

McKortoff said it’s obvious that people aren’t paying any attention to the existing signs and ignoring the warnings not to jump into the lake, but council is “doing its due diligence” by discussing the matter and asking MOTI to erect newer signs at either end of the bridge that will feature more stern warnings and language.

Coun. Mike Campol said expecting to have RCMP officers situated at the bridge handing out tickets “isn’t realistic.” But erecting new signs at either edge of the bridge is a good move, he said.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes said while he supports the new signage, he isn’t convinced they will make a huge difference as RCMP officers will remain in charge of enforcement and they have much more pressing issues during the hectic tourist season.

“I totally agree with the signage … I think the signs would be more effective, maybe, if they were located at each end.”

Enforcement will remain an issue, said Rhodes, noting RCMP officers are exceptionally busy during the tourist season and likely won’t make handing out tickets to bridge jumpers a priority.

“The impossibility of enforcement with these kinds of things. It’s such a challenge,” he said.

Rhodes said he’s never heard of anyone being given a warning or issued a fine for bridge jumping. “It’s a very seasonal thing. It’s a dangerous activity, but I don’t know how you would ever enforce it.”

Barry Romanko, the Town’s chief administrative officer, said he feels it’s important that any new signage erected at the bridge make it clear that not only is jumping off the bridge prohibited, but that those disobeying that warning are breaking the law.

Staff was directed to bring a report to council regarding the laws and legal ramifications of people jumping off the bridge.

Davis said staff have received prior information dating back to 2009 from MOTI and this area’s manager of bridges.

“At that time, there was a concern in relation to people jumping off the bridge and the local RCMP wanted to make sure what legal enforcement was present to deal with this unique policing issue,” said Davis. “It was determined that signage was to be placed so it would be difficult to remove and also be treated with anti-graffiti.

“The ministry was not automatically liable for any injury, but they must exercise reasonable care to avoid risk of harm. It was also noted that the Town could create a bylaw with fines to prevent this activity.”

Staff also received input from the Community Services Advisory Committee, stating, “That the committee supports and encourages the Town to send a letter to a provincial agency that would be able to provide more information and inform the Town of legal issues that may be present. We should also consider replacing this activity with another safer activity.”

In 2013, the Operations Manager with MOTI relayed information to the RCMP that the “No Jumping Regulation” is the responsibility of the RCMP.

The area manager of bridges sent correspondence last week indicating there were no changes in the legalities of this issue, said Davis.

RCMP officers are entitled under the Offence Act to issue a violation ticket to anyone who engages in bridge jumping, said Davis.

“It was also mentioned that signage was endorsed and installed and that a concept was developed for a pedestrian barrier to eliminate jumping, but it was not endorsed by council,” said Davis. “Immediately following that decision, the direction was on the trestle sidewalk, which was completed in 2014. Administration informed the manager that new signage is required.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times